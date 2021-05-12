Head-to-Toe Beauty Tips for Eid

FLAWLESS FACE

This Eid, let your eyes do the talking and keep the rest of your makeup elegant and simple. After moisturizing, apply a shine-free foundation for perfect skin. Set the foundation by dusting a light loose powder and a bronzer to add warmth.

STATEMENT LIP

From hot pink to orange.. bright lips are on this season. Keep the rest of your makeup simple and wear a statement bold lip to add some personality to any Eid event.

• Pale Skin: Try cool shades to prep your complexion

• Olive/Dark Tones: Try warm shades to compliment your skin tone

• If you prefer a softer option add a soft violet or burgundy hue with a lip gloss instead.

ON THE LASH

With so many new mascaras on the market, ultra-long dark lashes are more popular now than ever.

Try priming your lashes with lash primer before applying your mascara for longer & more full lash this holiday season.

THE EYES

Coloured eyeliners and mascaras are big this season. Switch your usual black eyeliners with a coloured one for a trendy change. Using a coloured eyeliner with matching mascara can really make your eyes stand out.

BODY BEAUTIFUL

For silky soft skin this Eid, massage a body exfoliator that contains papaya.

After you've exfoliated in the shower. Mix half portion body moisturizer with half portion foundation. Rub it in. The foundation gives the effect of sheer even skin, while the massage gives you a glow.