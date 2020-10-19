Protect your skin from sun while indoors

Most of us have been spending more time indoors than ever before. In a way this is good for our skin as we are not exposed to the harsh sun rays and pollution compared to earlier, however did you know that the UVA rays of the sun can even travel through the window panes of your house or office?

Many people have been facing skin irritation, dry and peeling skin during this time and the causes of this are many, including diet and lifestyle habits. However it is important that we be cautious of the harmful effects of the sun even while indoors.

Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital shares, "Ultraviolet rays of the sun are responsible for causing skin damage over time. UVA rays cause sun damage on the skin, accelerate aging and contribute to sun spots. UVB rays are very strong and dangerous and can lead to sunburns or skin cancer."

Avoid working in sunny spots

f you spend time near the window, or out on the verandah or terrace often, note that the sun's rays can affect your skin. Put a screen on the window to filter out the light or change your seating position. Since we have already entered the monsoon season, people may feel there is no need to worry about the sun but the sun's rays are powerful enough to p..ass through the thickest of clouds! Sun's rays are particularly strong between 10 A.M to 4 P.M, so avoid the sun during this time.

Wearing sunscreen indoors

Although it is a personal choice, if you have particularly sensitive skin and spend a lot of time in spaces where the sun's rays hit, you could wear sunscreen indoors as well. It may not be practical for people to apply sunscreen indoors all the time. Rather, change your workstation so that you get the benefits of sunlight but the sun's rays are not directly falling on your skin all the time.

Pamper your skin indoors too

We are washing our hands more often or may be facing skin dryness as the weather changes. Keep up with your skin care routine – doing so will also help combat any damage caused by sun exposure. Regularly moisturize with either natural products such as curd, honey, coconut oil, honey or good quality moisturizers from the market. Use moisturizers with SPF in them. If your skin feels dry and tight after using any natural ingredient then do not continue as it may not be suitable for your skin.

While avoiding harsh sunlight, don't miss out on your Vitamin D. Ensure that you spend at least 20 minutes every day out in the sun before 9 A.M or post 5 P.M, doing some light physical activity like walking or meditation to get the required dose of Vit D.