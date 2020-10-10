Rice water for hair care

Rice water looks like a milky liquid, and that's because of the starch residue left behind from the rice. It is rich in minerals and vitamins and makes for a healthy drink. Rice water tightens your skin and improves the health of your hair. It also enhances blood circulation in your body, aids skin cell growth, and keeps your skin looking young and rejuvenated.

Improves hair growth

Nothing better than rice water to decrease hair fall and aid hair growth. The amino acids present in rice water, in particular, help in the regeneration of hair and aid faster growth of your hair. Rice water contains vitamins B, C, and E, which further help in hair growth. The best way to use rice water to grow hair is to rinse your hair with it after a wash. Follow the process at least twice a week, and you will surely see the results.

Reduces split ends

Split ends make you look like a mess, don't they? Your hair needs protein to avoid split ends, and rice water has plenty of it. The primary causes of split ends are inadequate maintenance and pollution, which lead to an overall degeneration in the health of your hair.

The amino acids present in rice water come to your rescue and repair the damage. Soak your split ends in rice water for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash your hair. You will gradually see improvement in the condition of your hair.

Hair rinse

Rinsing your hair with rice water after shampooing instead of using a conditioner is the best thing you can do. It improves your hair texture and increases volume. It also tames and smoothes your hair. And, above all, it keeps your hair strong and healthy.

Protects hair from damage

Rice water decreases surface friction and improves hair elasticity. It contains a carbohydrate called inositol that repairs damaged hair and protects hair in general.

What makes rice water stand apart from other ingredients is the fact that the inositol remains in your hair even after rinsing off the rice water and shields your hair from further damage.

Strengthens the hair roots and smoothens hair

Rice water is rich in amino acids – this is something you already know. You'd be amazed to know that apart from the many benefits that they impart to your hair, they also strengthen your hair roots, add shine to hair, and make it smooth and silky.

Cures dandruff

Dandruff is a menace. It is like a plague attacking your head, leaving a shower of white mist on your clothing. It is utterly embarrassing and a cause of itching and irritation. Rice water gives you respite from dandruff and, with regular use, helps you combat the problem altogether. For that to happen, you must rinse your hair with rice water regularly.