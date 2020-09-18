Use a spoon as a mascara shield
Nothing is more annoying than making your eye shadow look perfect, and then swiping on mascara and ruining the whole thing with smudges.
The fix? Hold a spoon so it's hugging your eyelid, then apply your mascara like you normally would.
As you sweep the mascara wand against your lashes and back of the spoon, the residue will coat the back of the utensil rather than your skin.
