New Delhi: If you are on social media, you must have stumbled upon a ton of skincare techniques and routines you may have never heard of before. The most recent is skin flooding. Although it sounds like a trendy fad, this actually isn’t a new concept.

Skin flooding, in particular, is simply the act of flooding your skin with hydration. It’s easy to incorporate and just about anyone can adopt this trend if they’re interested in treating skin dryness and dehydration.

What is skin flooding?

The newest kid on the block that’s got everyone revising their skin routine is all about hydration. Skin flooding has recently gained popularity as a way to achieve plump, glowing hydrated skin. It involves applying a large amount of skincare products or a higher concentration of hydrating serums onto the skin and layering on moisturiser to deliver as much of the products possible for quicker or more potent results. While it may seem like a lot, however, it’s a lucid way to combat dryness, dullness, and other signs of skin dehydration.

Benefits of skin flooding

Skin flooding can work for anyone with dehydrated skin, but most beneficial to those with extra dry and sensitive skin. For anyone who is acne-prone, it is important to be careful of layering on too many products as you might risk clogging pores.

The main benefit of skin flooding is definitely hydration and more hydration! Layering multiple hydrating products on damp skin aids in achieving deeper and more effective hydration. Additionally, the moisturiser layer helps seal in all that hydration, preventing it from evaporating and keeping your skin plump for a longer period of time.

This method can be also be advantageous for individuals with irritated skin from retinoids and actives like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), as it effectively floods the skin with hydration.

Know your star ingredient: Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a naturally occurring substance in the body and one of its many functions is helping to keep skin hydrated. As we age, our body’s ability to produce this key molecule decreases. When applied topically, hyaluronic acid has been shown to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improve skin elasticity. It has been shown not only to increase moisture levels within the dermis (hyaluronic acid can retain 1000 times its weight in water in the skin) but also help boost collagen production while reducing inflammation caused by UV damage or irritation from other ingredients.

To practice skin flooding, drench your skin in hyaluronic acid or glycerin-based humectants right after cleansing to ensure the skin is still damp before sealing with moisturiser. This allows the humectant to hold onto the moisture. Another approach could be to use a hydrating toner or mist, followed by a humectant serum and moisturiser.

However, for more effective and long-lasting results, bio-remodelling is the best choice of treatment. Bio-remodelling, also synonymous with Profhilo, is an injectable, hyaluronic acid-based product, designed to remodel multi-layer skin tissue and promote hydration in the skin.The aesthetic procedure contains one of the highest concentrations of hyaluronic acid improves the skin’s composition by stimulating four different types of collagen and elastin. Transformation happens on a cellular level with visible improvements that last long after the hyaluronic acid has dissipated. In addition to the face, Profhilo is also safe for use on the neck, decolletage, and hands. The long-term effect of amplifying collagen production under the skin allows the tissue to regenerate and remodel over time.

Hydration is key to solving so many skin concerns and skin flooding with hyaluronic acid is the best way to make sure your skin doesn’t lose it.

Words of advice

While skin flooding can be remarkably beneficial for hydrating and nourishing the skin, but it may not be suitable for those with oily or acne-prone skin. One should not to go overboard with heavier products, as it could lead to breakouts. Additionally, it's crucial to avoid flooding with actives such as retinoids, AHAs, and BHAs, as the result could be over-irritated and inflamed skin, with lasting dry patches. To avoid clogging pores or over stimulating sebum production, one may opt for a non-occlusive emollient moisturiser.