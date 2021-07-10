What the new normal makeup routine looks like for virtual meetings

As we strive to get past the pandemic, work from home continues to remain the norm. At the same time, virtual professional meetings remain uncharted territory for most of us. We may not aim to look oh-so-glamorous, but it's always desirable to look on point in virtual meetings. It adds weight to what we're going to say in the meeting and leaves a lasting impression on the people we are talking to. Do you ever wonder how you can look great in your virtual meetings without excessive makeup? We spoke to Natasha Garyali, VP, Stylecraze, and she shares some quick makeup tips to achieve that effortless and radiant look at your virtual meetings.

Moisturise Your Face For That Dewy Look



If you have only 10 minutes to get ready for your meeting and you wonder what you should skip, applying a moisturiser can never be that step. A finely moisturised skin glows with a radiance that is recognisable even in your online calls. Your skin beams with a very natural glow when your face is adequately hydrated, and it beats the exterior shimmer that your face reflects on applying a highlighter. You can either use a moisturiser or stick to your regular face oil. Whatever hydrates your skin would work well to give you a dewy look!

Let Your Lips Do The Talking



Your lips may be the most visible while you give a presentation or speak in your virtual meetings. Red and defined lips do wonders in setting up the notion that it is business as usual for you, and you're confident about everything you speak. However, if you don't want to opt for a makeup-ish feel, it's essential to have at least a tinted lip balm on for a naturally flushed lip effect. Again, if you're doubtful about your look being too light to notice but don't want to have all eyes on you, you can go for a peachy pink lip colour that adds a recognisable definition to your lips.

Make Your Eyes Look Wide Awake



You can keep minimal makeup on for your eyes to look bigger and awake. Make a tiny wing at the corner of your eyes in an uplifting fashion. You can also dab mascara on your eyelashes if your eyes look small. That will lift your lashes, and the little wings you've made on the corners will make your eyes appear more defined. These steps help to enhance the look of your eyes with very subtle eye makeup.

• A Little Blush Never Hurts



If you have more time, you can always put on some blusher to get the flushed face effect. A slight blush on your cheeks will make you appear radiating good health. If your blusher shade matches the colour of your lips, it will give out an overall uniform effect. Additionally, many multipurpose lip and cheek tints are available on the internet, and you can surely give them a try.

Once you're done with all these steps and think you have another minute till your meeting starts, you can put some highlighter on the high points of your face. That just adds to the charm and is optional.

We hope these quick tips help you look upbeat in your next virtual meeting. Just a few simple steps and you're already set to ace that meeting ahead of you!