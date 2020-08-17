Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat announces his upcoming book- One Arranged Murder

India's most-celebrated author, Chetan Bhagat revealed the cover of his upcoming fiction book – One Arranged Murder. The author took to social media as he made the announcement of his 9th fiction book for his readers and fans across the globe.

Published by Westland Publications, the book is an engaging read that takes the reader on an investigative trail. Packed with elements of thrill and mystery, One Arranged Murder is sure to not only capture reader's attention but also compel them to explore the hidden aspects of a murder mystery. The book will see a worldwide release on 28th September 2020. The book will be available for pre-order from today.

Speaking about his upcoming book Chetan Bhagat said, "One Arranged Murder is a gripping murder mystery set in a backdrop of an arranged marriage. Not only does it have intense suspense, it is also filled with humour, love and relatable Indian characters - something common to all my books. The test readers gave a phenomenal response and I can't wait for everyone to read it!"

One Arranged Murder will be available to pre-order on Amazon.in