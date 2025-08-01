  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

BINDZ Opens Second Hyderabad Center to Boost National Expansion

BINDZ Opens Second Hyderabad Center to Boost National Expansion
x
Highlights

BINDZ, a top offshore financial consulting firm, has inaugurated its second delivery center in Hyderabad’s HITEC City to meet rising demand for offshore advisory, compliance, and client accounting services.

BINDZ, a top offshore financial consulting firm, has inaugurated its second delivery center in Hyderabad’s HITEC City to meet rising demand for offshore advisory, compliance, and client accounting services.

This expansion strengthens BINDZ’s national footprint and enhances its agile, tech-driven delivery model. With a focus on talent development, wellness, and innovation, the new facility supports scalable growth and operational excellence.

The center will serve global clients, particularly in North America, with time-zone-sensitive, quality-centric solutions. BINDZ’s people-first culture and award-winning service continue to set new benchmarks in the financial consulting landscape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick