BINDZ Opens Second Hyderabad Center to Boost National Expansion

BINDZ, a top offshore financial consulting firm, has inaugurated its second delivery center in Hyderabad’s HITEC City to meet rising demand for offshore advisory, compliance, and client accounting services.

This expansion strengthens BINDZ’s national footprint and enhances its agile, tech-driven delivery model. With a focus on talent development, wellness, and innovation, the new facility supports scalable growth and operational excellence.

The center will serve global clients, particularly in North America, with time-zone-sensitive, quality-centric solutions. BINDZ’s people-first culture and award-winning service continue to set new benchmarks in the financial consulting landscape.