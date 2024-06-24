Bollywood Brides Embrace Family Heirlooms on Their Wedding Day

Bollywood brides have embraced a heartfelt tradition of wearing family heirlooms on their wedding days, adding emotional significance to their bridal attire. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have donned vintage sarees, jewellery, and ensembles from their mothers' and grandmothers' wardrobes, creating timeless and elegant looks. This practice not only highlights their personal connections to their heritage but also enhances their bridal glow with a touch of nostalgia and familial love. Such sentimental choices make their wedding days even more special, weaving a tapestry of legacy and tradition into modern celebrations.

Bollywood brides have embraced the sentimental tradition of incorporating family heirlooms into their wedding attire, adding emotional depth and elegance to their special day.









Sonakshi Sinha



Sonakshi Sinha exuded grace and elegance on her wedding day by wearing a vintage saree and jewellery from her mother, Poonam Sinha’s collection. The ivory saree, with its delicate embroidery, perfectly complemented Sonakshi's bridal glow, adding a touch of timeless beauty and emotional significance to her special day. This choice not only highlighted Sonakshi's connection to her family's heritage but also underscored the cherished tradition of passing down treasured pieces through generations.







Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan restored her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s bridal sharara ensemble and wore it for her wedding to Saif Ali Khan. Similarly, according to reports, Priyanka Chopra included a piece of Nick Jonas’ mother’s wedding gown sewn into her own Ralph Lauren wedding gown.









Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Style icon and actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018. For the Anand Karaj ceremony, Sonam enhanced her Anuradha Vakil red ensemble with timeless jewellery from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s collection. The vintage statement jewellery pieces adorned by Sonam exuded royalty, making her one of the most beautiful Indian brides.









Parineeti Chopra



Parineeti Chopra wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear a challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house. For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house was a melody of strength and grace. Manish Malhotra, who designed the statement piece, knew he had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga.









Yami Gautam



Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Yami looked radiant in a deep red silk saree with intricate threadwork. Interestingly, the saree Yami draped on her special day belonged to her mother. Keeping it simple and timeless, Yami looked ethereal as a bride. Handcrafted with love, the saree featured an array of motifs and was paired with an embellished red veil which added sparkle to her overall look.









Priyanka Chopra



Similarly, Priyanka Chopra incorporated a piece of her mother-in-law's wedding gown into her own Ralph Lauren dress. Reports indicate that a fragment of Nick Jonas’ mother’s gown was sewn into Priyanka's wedding attire, symbolizing a heartfelt connection to her new family.

Incorporating family heirlooms into wedding attire has become a cherished tradition among Bollywood brides, adding a touch of sentimental value and continuity to their special day.