Boost your energy with anti-fatigue foods

We should feel energetic throughout the day as energy levels directly affect our mood, efficiency and output. However, there are various factors due to which a person might feel fatigue and tiredness the entire day which may be due to wrong food patterns, climate conditions, medical issues or psychological unrest. If the person has low energy level due to unconscious eating patterns, there are certain foods which can help you sail the day with energy.



Do you feel sluggish, drowsy and less energetic during day-time even after a good night's sleep? If this situation is familiar to you, it's time to add some anti-fatigue foods in your meals to feel energetic and lively both mentally and physically.

Here are some anti-fatigue foods which can perk up your energy levels:

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are one of the best foods to beat fatigue and fight hunger. Adding a variety of nuts and seeds in the diet may be an excellent source of prolonged energy as they are packed with in your diet can provide healthy nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and energy.

Add almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds in your salads, oatmeal, smoothies or consume them as a snack portion. Prefer raw and unsalted versions.

Water

Drinking water is essential for optimal functioning of the body. Although water is a non-calorie drink, it helps facilitate the energetic processes in the body which boost energy. All organs and tissues depend on water, and it plays various roles in the body like transporting nutrients, thermoregulation, lubricates the body and also acts as a shock absorber. Drink ample amounts of water throughout the day to spike up the energy level and feel refreshed.

Bananas

Bananas are packed with potassium, magnesium, fibre, vitamins and complex carbohydrates that provide a big boost of sustained energy. Also, bananas are rich in dopamine and serotonin, two neurotransmitters involved in stress adaptation and important for the functioning of the nervous system.

Proteins

Protein sources are essential for muscle repair and energy. Different sources are eggs, beans, pulses, tofu, cheese, lean meats, etc. Leaner meats, like chicken, turkey and fish provide quality protein with less saturated fat. Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and tuna can add beneficial heart healthy fats. Eggs provide quality proteins which ensure the development and maintenance of the body's tissues.

Whole grains and complex carbohydrates

Choosing whole grain foods and complex carbohydrates ensures that your body gets the full benefits of the hull of the grain that adds fibre to your diet. Add quinoa, oats, peas, barley, beans, brown rice etc. They are generally a good source of fibre and protein. The fibre makes you feel fuller for longer and releases sugar gradually which gives energy for a longer time.

Fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables

Fresh foods typically contain nutrients necessary for body functions. Eating in-season fruits and vegetables should be practised. Eat Vitamin C rich foods (kiwi, bell pepper, lemon, grapefruit, oranges etc.) as they help fight fatigue.

Honey

An excellent stimulant, honey can be used against physical and intellectual fatigue, overwork or to improve resistance to stress. It is an excellent source of minerals like calcium, iron, silicon, phosphorus, etc., and vitamins, particularly B vitamins.

Probiotics

Yoghurt is a popular probiotic which strengthens the body's natural defences. Probiotics are also found in hard or soft cheeses, cold-dried brewer's yeast, collard greens, fermented lean milk, and green vegetables.

Cocoa

Cocoa packs in vitamins (A, B6, C, D), magnesium, zinc, manganese, copper and selenium. For its anti-fatigue effects, indulge in dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa but eat in moderate amounts (one or two square bites per day). Indulge in these foods and feel more energetic throughout the day. Eat less quantity or avoid processed food as they require more energy during food digestion. This is the reason that people usually feel sluggish after a heavy meal, fried treat or after eating burgers, pizzas, fries, etc. Anti-fatigue foods can aid in boosting energy to increase concentration, focus, efficiency and improve the mood of an individual. Feel energetic and rock the world!