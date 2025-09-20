Bottle gourd: A healthy vegetable with hidden risks

Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a staple in many Indian households. With its high-water content and rich nutrient profile, it often features in curries, soups, and juices. Known for its cooling effect and benefits in weight management, this humble vegetable enjoys a reputation for being healthy. But experts caution that bottle gourd is not universally safe. In fact, for some individuals, it could do more harm than good.

Risks for Pregnant Women

While bottle gourd is light and easy to digest, some studies have suggested that it may not be ideal for pregnant women. Certain compounds present in the vegetable are linked to possible risks for foetal development. Health specialists strongly advise expectant mothers to consult their doctors before adding bottle gourd to their diet to ensure safety for both mother and child.

Blood Pressure Concerns

One of the well-known benefits of bottle gourd is its ability to help lower blood pressure naturally. This is good news for those with hypertension. However, the same property can pose risks to people with already low blood pressure. Overconsumption may cause dizziness, fatigue, or even fainting spells. People with hypotension should either consume it in moderation or avoid it entirely.

Not Always Kidney-Friendly

Bottle gourd is rich in potassium, which is an essential mineral for heart and muscle function. Yet, for individuals with kidney disorders, high potassium intake can be problematic. Diseased kidneys often struggle to filter potassium efficiently, which can increase strain on the organ and lead to complications. People with kidney conditions are advised to consult their physician before consuming bottle gourd regularly.

Digestive Troubles

Although often recommended for healthy digestion, bottle gourd may actually worsen certain gastrointestinal issues. Its high fibre and water content can slow down digestion and trigger bloating, gas, or discomfort in people who already face digestive problems. Eating it in the evening may further aggravate symptoms. Pairing bottle gourd with easily digestible vegetables can reduce these risks, but medical advice is best for those with chronic stomach issues.

The Hidden Danger of Bitter Gourd Juice

Bottle gourd juice has become a popular health drink. But experts warn that consuming juice from a bitter-tasting gourd can be dangerous. The bitterness is caused by a toxic compound known as cucurbitacin, which can trigger severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and in extreme cases, food poisoning. There have even been rare fatalities linked to bitter bottle gourd juice.

For safety, always taste a small piece of raw gourd before cooking or juicing. If it tastes bitter, discard it immediately. Bottled or pre-packaged bottle gourd juices should also be avoided, as they may contain harmful bacteria. Freshly prepared juice at home, using non-bitter gourds, is considered the safest option.

Consume with Caution

Bottle gourd is undoubtedly nutritious, but it’s not suitable for everyone. Those with low blood pressure, kidney problems, digestive disorders, or women who are pregnant must be extra careful. The golden rule is to consume it mindfully, always check for bitterness, and consult a healthcare professional before making it a regular part of your diet.