Bringing back Timeless Gifting, Diwali With Marriott Bonvoy unveils its limited period indulgent mithais

As Diwali approaches, homes shimmer with the glow of diyas, as the season’s excitement builds; not just for celebration, but for discovering gifts that truly light up family get-togethers. This Diwali, celebrate with the seventh edition of Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy — where traditions sparkle, artistry delights, and every mithai takes you to India’s diverse delicacies for Diwali.

Our specially curated festive boxes blend the richness of heritage with a contemporary touch. Each offering is crafted with subtle elegance, intricate embossing, and accents of gold and iridescence — designed to bring festive joy and a sense of refined celebration. Available in options including the Box of 36 Sweets (INR 2,800 + GST), Box of 18 Sweets (INR 1,800 + GST), Variety Box of Nuts & Sweets (INR 2,100 + GST), Festive Crunch Box (INR 1,200 + GST), and Diwali Treasures (INR 1,500 + GST) there’s something to make every moment special.

The mithais, prepared by Marriott’s master chefs, are a creative reimagining of tradition: The Rosette, a luxurious peda with finger millet flour, Kerala cardamom, wrapped in rose petals and crowned with 24-karat gold foil; Citrus Noir, with rich cacao layered between vibrant orange and candied orange cubes; Cashew Bloom, pairing orange and chocolate barfi topped with marzipan; and Besan Soleil, a golden besan tartlet with a mango cashew sphere, almond flakes, and crowned with Pishori pistachio.

For those who crave savory crunch, the nut selection is irresistible: Kashmiri Ver Almonds with authentic Kashmiri spices, Tamarind & Curry Leaf Pecans, Bombay Bhel Spiced Cashews with smoked hickory and kasoori methi, and rustic yet refreshing Mint Cashews.

Marriott Bonvoy members can make their celebrations even more rewarding by earning points on every festive box purchased, apart from using existing points to gift the mithai boxes to your loved ones.

The exquisite festive boxes are available at Marriott Bonvoy hotels across India. Pre-booking is now open, with availability till Diwali, making it the perfect time to secure your celebrations in advance.

This Diwali, let your gifts tell a story - of timeless elegance, thoughtful gestures, and joyful celebration.