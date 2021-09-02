Calendar Adjustment Day may seem like it is a date for you to simply make a few adjustments to your calendar. While this is certainly one of the ways that you can honor this date, Calendar Adjustment Day is a lot more than this. It marks one of the most significant dates in our history; a date that led to the current calendar system and New Year's Day being celebrated at the start of January. Read on to discover everything that you need to know about it.



The British Calendar Act of 1751 resulted in some considerable changes being made to our calendar. This is what this date is all about. We celebrate the changes that happened as a consequence of Calendar Adjustment Day.

Between the years of 1582 and 1752, there were two calendars that were in use across Europe. This includes the Gregorian Calendar and the Julian Calendar. Despite the fact that the lawful year started on the 25th of March, the use of the Gregorian calendar by other countries in Europe resulted in the 1st of January being commonly celebrated as "New Year's Day" as well as being the first day of the year in almanacs.

To avoid confusion and misinterpretation, both the 'New Style' and 'Old Style' are regularly used in colonial and English records to dates that fall between the old New Year (March 25) and the new New Year (January 1). Such dates tend to be identified using a slash mark (/) breaking the Old Style and the New Style year.