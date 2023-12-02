Live
- NASA's Artemis manned mission to moon will not launch before 2027: Report
- Phase-I construction of Ayodhya airport to be completed by Dec 15: CM Adityanath
- Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in cherukupalli
- Google’s new AI experiment lets you create music inspired by instruments
- Bowling to take the last wicket and reaching to 800 Test wickets was something special, says Muttiah Muralitharan
- PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler
- Don't make report public until tabled in Parliament: Trinamool on ethics panel's report on Mahua
- Six-yr-old abducted after an year of planning: Kerala Police
- LG visits slain J&K soldier's house; announces intensification of anti-terror operations
- WHO has lost its independence, Indian govt should exit global health body
Candle Day
Typically celebrated on the first Saturday of December, Candle Day was founded by the American retail company, Bath & Body Works. Originally owned by the Limited Brands, which also owns brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch, the first store in the Bath & Body Works chain was opened in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1990.
Selling products for the body, as the name implies, the company grew rapidly and now runs more than 2000 stores all over the world, 1600 of which are in the United States.
