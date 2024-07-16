Celebrate National Cherry Day with Delicious Cherry Recipes

Celebrating National Cherry Day is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the sweet and tart flavours of cherries through a variety of delicious recipes. Here are some tasty cherry recipes to make the most of this delightful fruit:

1. Cherry Pie

Ingredients:

• 4 cups fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup cornstarch

• 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 2 pie crusts (store-bought or homemade)

• 1 tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces

• 1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

• 1 tablespoon coarse sugar (optional, for sprinkling)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).

2. In a large bowl, combine cherries, sugar, cornstarch, almond extract, and lemon juice. Mix well.

3. Roll out one pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie dish.

4. Pour the cherry mixture into the crust and dot with butter.

5. Roll out the second pie crust and place it over the filling. Trim and crimp the edges to seal.

6. Cut small slits in the top crust for steam to escape. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.

7. Bake for 45-50 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

8. Let the pie cool before serving.

2. Cherry Clafoutis

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fresh cherries, pitted

• 3 large eggs

• 1 cup milk

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

• Pinch of salt

• Powdered sugar (for dusting)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Butter a 9-inch baking dish.

2. Spread the cherries evenly in the baking dish.

3. In a blender, combine eggs, milk, sugar, flour, vanilla extract, almond extract, and salt. Blend until smooth.

4. Pour the batter over the cherries.

5. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the clafoutis is puffed and golden brown.

6. Let cool slightly, then dust with powdered sugar before serving.

3. Cherry Smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

• 1 banana

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup milk (or any milk substitute)

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Adjust sweetness with honey if needed and add ice cubes if desired.

4. Pour into glasses and enjoy immediately.

4. Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 large egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup dried cherries

• 1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add to the wet ingredients and mix until combined.

5. Fold in the dried cherries and chocolate chips.

6. Drop spoonsful of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.

8. Let cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. Cherry Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Ingredients:

• 4 cups mixed greens

• 1 cup fresh cherries, pitted and halved

• 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

• 1/4 cup toasted walnuts

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, toss the mixed greens with cherries, goat cheese, and walnuts.

2. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and toss gently to coat.

3. Serve immediately as a fresh and light meal or side dish.

Enjoy these cherry-filled treats on National Cherry Day!