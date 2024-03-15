Chaitra Navratri: A Revered Festival in Hinduism

The Navratri festival, deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism, is a significant occasion celebrated four times a year. Among these, Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri stand out prominently, accompanied by two Gupt Navratris. This article sheds light on the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, set to commence in a few days.

Commencement and Significance Chaitra Navratri, according to the Hindu calendar, will begin on Tuesday, April 9, and conclude on April 17, coinciding with Chaitra Ram Navami. It's a period where devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Jagadamba, revered as the mother of the world.

Astrological Insights Pandit Kalki Ram, an esteemed astrologer from Ayodhya, elucidates that Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9. The Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month starts at 11:50 pm on April 8 and ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm. The auspicious time for establishing the Ghat is from 6:02 am to 10:16 am, with the Abhijeet Muhurta spanning from 11:57 am to 12:48 pm.

Mythological Beliefs and Traditions According to mythological beliefs, when Navratri commences on either a Saturday or a Tuesday, Goddess Durga is said to arrive on a horse, symbolizing her vehicle or vahan. This year, as Navratri begins on a Tuesday, it is believed that Goddess Durga will descend to Earth riding on a horse.

Worship Rituals During Chaitra Navratri, devotees adhere to traditional rules for worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. These include:

1. Shailaputri: First form, worshipped on the first day.

2. Brahmacharini: Second form, worshipped on the second day.

3. Chandraghanta: Third form, worshipped on the third day.

4. Kushmanda: Fourth form, worshipped on the fourth day.

5. Skandamata: Fifth form, worshipped on the fifth day.

6. Katyayani: Sixth form, worshipped on the sixth day.

7. Kalaratri: Seventh form, worshipped on the seventh day.

8. Mahagauri: Eighth form, worshipped on the eighth day.

9. Siddhidatri: Ninth and final form, worshipped on the ninth day, also known as Navami.

These forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped with specific rituals and prayers during Chaitra Navratri, following the prescribed order over the nine days of the festival.