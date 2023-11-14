Chhath Puja 2023 (Day 3): Evening Timings of Surya Arghya, Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Chhath Puja is dedicated exclusively to Surya Bhagwan or the Sun God. The festivities continue for four days and during this period devotees observe a strict fast. Preparations for Chhath Puja begin on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. The rituals, known as Nahay Khay, mark the beginning of the fasting period.

This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to 20. Lord Surya is worshiped and Arghya (offering) is offered during the four days of the celebration. Mothers usually fast during Chhath Puja for the well-being of their children and the happiness of their family.

Devotees show their gratitude to the Sun god, considered the source of life on Earth, during Chhath Puja. It is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal.

The second day is dedicated to Kharna, or purification rituals, and the third day marks the offering of Sandhya Arghya to Lord Surya. The festivities end with Usha Arghya and Paraná on the morning of the fourth day.

Chhath Puja 2023 (Day 3)

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees observe an all-day fast without even drinking water. Furthermore, the main ritual of the special day is to offer Arghya (an offering) to the setting Sun. Furthermore, it is the only time of the year when the setting Sun is worshiped with offering or water known as Arghya. The fast on the third day continues throughout the night, and on the next day, parana (the ritual of breaking the fast) is completed after offering Usha Arghya or morning offering to the Sun god.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhathi Mai Puja and Dala Chhath. It is said that during Chhath, Lord Surya grants all the wishes of the devotees and rewards his children with good health and happiness.

Chhath Puja 2023 (Day 3): Sandhya Arghya Timings

The third day of Chhath Puja will be observed on November 19, 2023. The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 09:18 AM on November 18 and will end at 07:23 AM on November 19, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the sun will rise at 6:20 AM on November 19 and set at 5:50 PM.

Chhath Puja 2023 (Day 3): How to observe the day?

Devotees worship Surya Bhagwan on the third day after maintaining a day of fast. As prasad, thekua made from jaggery, ghee and flour is prepared. Also, prasad is cooked without the use of salt. In the evening, devotees offer their Arghya at a local water body, also known as Sandhya Arghya or Pehli Arghya. The fast continues until the next morning. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun.

Chhath Puja 2023 (Day 3): Puja Vidhi and Rituals