Chhath Puja 2023: Why Mango Wood is Used for Cooking Mahaprasad on Kharna Day

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God. It is mainly observed by women in Bihar and neighbouring Nepal for the well-being of their families. The first day of this festival is known as Nahay Khay. The second day is known as Kharna, which emphasises cleansing of the soul and mind.

On the day of Kharna, a mahaprasad is made with Arwa rice and jaggery. This prasad is prepared on the stove, where mango wood is used as fuel. Why only mango wood is used as fuel to heat the stove arises.

According to popular belief, mango wood is considered the purest and most sacred. Therefore, Kharna Prasad is prepared from this wood.

The Chhath Puja festival has a special significance in Hinduism and is celebrated with much fervour in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Chhath Puja 2023: Sunrise and Sunset Time

• Sunset time on Friday, November 17: 5:50 PM

• Sunrise time on Monday, November 20: 06:20 AM

According to Drik Panchang, on the day of Kharna, devotees observe fasting without consuming water from sunrise to sunset. The fast begins just after sunset, after making food offerings to the Sun God. The third day of fasting starts after taking Prasad on the second day. A full-day fast without water is again observed on the third or main day of Chhath Puja. Offering Arghya to the setting Sun is the main ritual of the third day. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is offered to the setting Sun. The third day of fasting continues throughout the night. The Paraná is performed the day after sunrise.

On the fourth and last day of Chhath, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun and is known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour fast is started after giving Arghya to the Sun. Chhath Puja is also called Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Bananas, dabh nimbu, coconut, sugarcane, Suthani and Supari are the fruits offered to Chhath Maiya.