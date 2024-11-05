Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Date, Rituals, and Important Guidelines

Chhath Puja is a reveredfestivalmainly observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This ancient tradition, which spans four days, honours the Sun God, and involves strict fasting and prayer. Each day has unique rituals, with devotees focusing on the precise timings of sunrise and sunset.

Key Dates of Chhath Puja Rituals

The festivities begin with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and proceed as follows:

• Nahay Khay – November 5, 2024

• Kharna – Observed on Panchami Tithi

• Chhath Puja – Celebrated on Sashti Tithi

• Usha Arghya – Concludes on Saptami Tithi

Nahay Khay Date and Timings

• Date: November 5, 2024

• Sunrise: 6:16 am

• Sunset: 5:43 pm

Nahay Khay Rituals: The Start of the Fasting Period

On this first day of Chhath Puja, devotees wake up early to worship Lord Surya (Sun God) and begin a four-day period of fasting. Dressed in traditional attire, they prepare prasad, which includes chana dal and pumpkin rice, offered to the Sun God.

Essential Items for Nahay Khay Puja (Samagri List)

To conduct the rituals properly, devotees need the following items:

• Coin

• Camphor

• Cotton Balls

• Lamp

• Ghee

• Fruits

• Ganga Jal

• Idols of Lord Surya and Lord Ganesha

• Agarbatti

• Kumkum (Roli)

• Khajur (Dates)

• Panchamrit

• Paan (Betel Leaves)

• Puja Thali

• Red Sandalwood (Laal Chandan)

• Red Cloth

• Rice (Chawal/Akshat)

• Supari (Betel Nuts)

• Vrat Katha Book

• White Flowers

• Wheat

Important Do’s and Don’ts for Nahay Khay

The preparations for Chhath Puja begin right after Diwali, with devotees following a Satvik diet and avoiding onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian items. Here are some key guidelines for Nahay Khay:

• House Cleaning: Thoroughly clean the home to maintain purity and hygiene throughout the festival.

• Morning Bath: Take an early bath before consuming any food.

• Preparation of Prasad: Use fresh ingredients, especially for making thekua, a traditional sweet offered to the Sun God.

• Cooking Instructions: Use rock salt and clean, fresh ingredients, adhering strictly to Satvik principles. Avoid using any food items previously handled.

• Offering Prasad: The person fasting consumes prasad after offering it to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, followed by sharing it with family.

• Evening Rituals: Devotees offer milk and water to Lord Surya and listen to the Chhath Puja Vrat Katha.

Warm Wishes for Nahay Khay 2024

1. May this Nahay Khay bring joy, peace, and blessings to your family!

2. Wishing you happiness and prosperity as you honor the Sun God.

3. May your prayers be fulfilled, and may you find joy this Nahay Khay!

4. Happy Nahay Khay! May the Sun’s blessings brighten your path.

5. Wishing health, harmony, and success for you and your family.

6. May Chhath Puja bring warmth and positivity to your home.

7. Receive the blessings of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on this auspicious day!

8. Happy Nahay Khay! Enjoy a fulfilling day with loved ones and gratitude.