Chhath Puja 2024: Significance of Sandhya Arghya, Rituals, and City-Wise Sunset Timings

Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Dala Puja, and Chhath Parv, is a revered four-day festival deeply rooted in tradition and celebrated with dedication. This year, the festival started on November 5 and will conclude on November 8. Chhath Puja is widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and even extends beyond India's borders to Nepal.

Sandhya Arghya 2024: Timing and Significance

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya is observed with prayers offered to the setting sun. This year, November 7 marks the day of Sandhya Arghya, with auspicious timings as follows:

Shashthi Tithi: Begins at 12:41 AM on November 7 and ends at 12:34 AM on November 8

Sunrise: 6:17 AM

Sunset: 5:42 PM

City-Wise Sunset Timings for Sandhya Arghya on November 7

New Delhi: 5:32 PM

Patna: 5:04 PM

Ranchi: 5:07 PM

Kolkata: 4:56 PM

Mumbai: 6:02 PM

Ahmedabad: 5:58 PM

Hyderabad: 5:42 PM

Jaipur: 5:40 PM

Lucknow: 5:19 PM

Raipur: 5:24 PM

Chennai: 5:40 PM

Chandigarh: 5:30 PM

Shimla: 5:28 PM

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 PM

Celebrations of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is devoted to worshipping Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Shashthi Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe a strict 36-hour fast, abstaining from both food and water, to seek blessings for their family’s well-being and the prosperity of their children.

What Is Sandhya Arghya?

Sandhya Arghya, observed on the third day of the festival, is a pivotal ritual where devotees offer prayers to the setting sun. The day includes elaborate preparations with offerings, such as fruits like bananas and coconuts, and special items like thekuas (a traditional sweet dumpling).

Families gather at riverbanks or water bodies in the evening to participate in Sandhya Arghya. Devotees stand in knee-deep water, holding a soop (bamboo tray), facing the setting sun. They offer water to the Sun God, expressing gratitude for life and prosperity, and seek blessings for longevity and family well-being.

Rituals and Significance of Sandhya Arghya

The rituals involve offering arghya (water) to Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess of fertility and childbirth. On this day, devotees abstain from food and water as part of their fast. The festival concludes with the Usha Arghya at sunrise on November 8, where devotees offer prayers to the rising sun, marking the end of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is a heartfelt expression of gratitude toward the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrating fertility, life, and family welfare.