Chhath Puja 2025: Five Sacred Ghats in India Where Devotees Embrace the Divine Sunrise Rituals

As the sun prepares to rise on Chhath Puja 2025, riverbanks across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond are set to transform into sanctuaries of devotion and light. The four-day festival, dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025, bringing together millions of devotees who fast, pray, and offer Arghya (water oblations) to the setting and rising sun.

Known for its deep spiritual significance and austere rituals, Chhath Puja symbolises gratitude, purity, and the eternal bond between humans and nature. From dawn to dusk, devotees immerse themselves in the sacred rivers, singing hymns and lighting lamps in honour of the life-giving energy of the sun. Each ghat across India has its own charm and spiritual resonance, but a few stand out for their unmatched devotion and grandeur.

Here are the five most sacred ghats in India where the divine sunrise rituals of Chhath Puja come alive with unmatched fervour:

1. Patliputra Ghat – Patna, Bihar

Perched on the banks of the Ganga, Patliputra Ghat is one of Bihar’s most significant sites for Chhath Puja. As dawn breaks, thousands of devotees gather along the shimmering waters, their prayers and chants blending with the morning light. The ghat’s serene surroundings and sacred atmosphere make it a favoured destination for worshippers seeking Surya Dev’s blessings for health, prosperity, and peace.

2. Assi Ghat – Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

At the confluence of the Ganga and Assi Rivers, Varanasi’s Assi Ghat radiates an aura of timeless spirituality. During Chhath Puja, the ghat becomes a spectacle of faith — devotees dressed in traditional attire stand waist-deep in the holy waters, singing Chhath geet and offering Arghya. The rising sun over Varanasi’s skyline paints a mesmerising backdrop to one of India’s most ancient rituals.

3. Triveni Sangam – Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Considered one of the holiest confluences in India — where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati meet — the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj holds immense spiritual weight. Pilgrims from across the nation converge here during Chhath Puja to take a holy dip and offer their prayers. The tranquil convergence of rivers amplifies the sanctity of the sunrise ritual, creating an unforgettable spiritual experience.

4. Gandhi Ghat – Patna, Bihar

Another revered site in Bihar’s capital, Gandhi Ghat is a symbol of both history and holiness. Known for its cleanliness and organised arrangements during Chhath Puja, the ghat welcomes thousands of devotees who gather to offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun. The air reverberates with devotional songs, and the glow of countless diyas (lamps) reflects beautifully on the Ganga’s surface.

5. Yamuna Ghats – Delhi–NCR

Even amid the bustling heart of India’s capital, the Yamuna Ghats offer a peaceful haven during Chhath Puja. Devotees from the city and nearby regions assemble here, carrying baskets of offerings and singing traditional hymns. The rhythmic chants and fragrance of incense fill the air, preserving the festival’s rural essence within an urban setting.

Witnessing Chhath Puja at any of these sacred ghats is more than a ritual — it’s an awakening of faith, community, and reverence for nature. As the first rays of the sun kiss the holy waters, the devotion of millions shines even brighter, illuminating the timeless spirit of India’s cultural heritage.