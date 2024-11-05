Chhath Puja Essentials 2024: A Complete Guide to Worship the Sun God

Chhath Puja, celebrated annually six days after Diwali, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God (Surya Dev). Primarily observed in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal, Chhath Puja holds immense religious and cultural importance. Devotees observe it to seek blessings for the well-being and happiness of their families.

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from November 5 to November 8, 2024. The celebrations include fasting, taking holy dips, and offering prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess who is associated with fertility and motherhood.

Key Rituals and Dates

The Chhath Puja rituals begin with Nahay Khay, which involves taking a holy dip and cleansing oneself. This is followed by a fast and concludes with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. The festival is observed on Sasthi Tithi, the sixth day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.

Essential Items for Chhath Puja

To help you prepare for the puja, here’s a list of the essential samagri (items) needed for a traditional Chhath Puja celebration:

Clothing and Offerings

1. New Clothes: Especially for the person observing the fast.

2. Bamboo Baskets: Two large baskets for carrying the offerings.

3. Coconut Filled with Water: An essential item for the puja.

Water and Containers

4. Glass, Lota, and Plate: To store milk and Gangajal (holy water) for offering to the Sun.

5. Rice: Required as an offering during the ritual.

Lamps and Fragrance

6. 12 Diyas (Lamps): For lighting during the puja.

7. Sugarcane Stems: Leafy stems of sugarcane for the offerings.

8. Sindoor (Vermilion): Preferably in orange or yellow for tilak application.

9. Kumkum (Red Vermilion): For tilak application.

10. Sandalwood Paste: Applied on the forehead for auspiciousness.

11. Incense Sticks and Camphor: To create a sacred fragrance during the rituals.

Fruits, Vegetables, and Sweets

12. Flowers: Used as offerings to Surya Dev.

13. Fruits and Vegetables: Including bananas, apples, water chestnuts, turmeric, radishes, ginger, sweet potatoes, and suthni (yam species).

14. Honey and Sweets: For offering to the deities.

15. Jaggery: Traditionally used instead of sugar to make thekua, a special offering.

16. Wheat and Rice Flour: Used in various preparations.

17. Gangajal and Milk: Essential items for making offerings.

18. Big Sweet Lemons: Often included as offerings to the Sun God.

Additional Items

19. Aarti Plate: Used for performing the aarti (ritual offering).

20. Bell (Ghanti): For use during the aarti.

21. Ghee: For lighting the diyas.

22. Diyas Made of Wheat Flour: Traditionally made and used during the festival.

23. Earthen Pots: Commonly used in the rituals.

24. Puffed Rice (Murmure): Often included as an offering.

25. Pomegranate: A commonly offered fruit.

26. Cardamom Powder: Used for added fragrance in offerings.

Coverings and Sacred Items

27. Red Cloth: To cover the offerings and pot.

28. White Flowers: Used during the puja ceremony.

29. Dates (Khajoor): Commonly included in the offerings.

30. Vrat Katha Book: A book containing the story and significance of Chhath Puja, which is read during the festival.

Wishing you a blessed and joyful Chhath Puja 2024!