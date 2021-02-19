Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021: 391st Birth Anniversary of Maratha Warrior King

This year's 2021 Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti marks the 391st birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king. Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is observed on February 19. In Maharashtra, the Jayanti is a public holiday and is celebrated grandly. The Maratha warrior king's birth anniversary is celebrated as Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri Fort in Pune on February 19, 1630. He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji is well known for establishing a liberal civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. Chhatrapati Shivaji's military forces extended the Maratha effect, capturing and building forts and developing a strong navy.

In Maharashtra's history, Chhatrapati Shivaji remains one of the greatest personality. Stories of his life are an essential part of the individuality of people. In honour of the Maratha warrior, the government has offered to build an enormous statue off the coast of Mumbai.

Throughout India, we get to see the memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji, mostly in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji's statues and monuments are found almost in every city of Maharashtra. The Indian Navy's INS Shivaji is also named after him.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule started the Jayanti of the great warrior initially in Pune in 1870, who had discovered the tomb of Chhatrapati Shivaji on Raigad. Phule also wrote the first and the longest Ballad on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji's life.