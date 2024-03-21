Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, holds great significance in Hindu culture, marking the eve of the vibrant festival of colours, Holi. This year, Choti Holi falls on March 24, with the auspicious muhurat for Holika Dahan commencing at 11:13 pm on March 24 and concluding at 12:27 am on March 25. The duration of this muhurat spans 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Bhadra Punch: 6:33 pm to 7:53 pm

Bhadra Mukh: 7:53 pm to 10:06 pm

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 9:54 am on March 24 and ends at 12:29 pm on March 25

Choti Holi 2024: Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Holika Dahan is a revered ritual performed on the night preceding Holi. Families come together to kindle a bonfire outside their homes, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The puja begins by adorning the collected wood with white thread, holy water, kumkum, and flowers. Green cereals are roasted in the fire, signifying prosperity and fertility.

The essential items required for the puja include:

A glass of holy water (Gangajal)

Garland made of cow dung

Akshat (unbroken rice grains)

Flowers

Roli (vermilion)

Moli (sacred thread)

Jaggery

Turmeric

Moong (green gram)

Batashe (sugar candies)

Gulal (colored powders)

Coconut

Wheat baaliyan (green shoots)

Choti Holi 2024: History and Significance

Legend has it that Hiranyakashipu, a tyrant king blessed with invincibility, sought to eliminate his son Prahlad due to his devotion to Lord Vishnu. Holika, Hiranyakashipu's sister, possessed a boon rendering her immune to fire. She attempted to kill Prahlad by sitting with him in a pyre, but divine intervention led to her demise instead. Prahlad's unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu and Holika's subsequent defeat symbolize the victory of righteousness over malevolence.

Holika Dahan signifies the obliteration of negativity and the emergence of positivity. It is a time for communities to unite, celebrate, and embark on a journey of renewal. By burning all fears in the Holika fire, individuals embrace a fearless start, welcoming prosperity and auspiciousness into their lives.