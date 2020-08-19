Ch.V.S. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao gets Proficiency Photography Society of America (PPSA) Distinction

Vijayawada-based senior photojournalist Ch.V.S.Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has added another feather to his cap of career in photojournalism with the achievement of Proficiency Photographic Society of America (PPSA) distinction under the Recognition of Photographic Achievement (ROPA). The distinction is awarded by the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and the same has been communicated recently.

The distinction would be announced on the website of PSA in October as the 2020 PSA Photo Festival where ROPAs are awarded annually stands cancelled due to COVID pandemic. Rao has also been designated as PSA Star Exhibitor at various levels in PIDC, ND, PJD, PTP, PIDM, PPDC and PPDM sections.



Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has also received several fellowships in the recent past. They include the Honorary Fellowship of the World of Photographer Group (Hon.FWPG) for his contribution to international art photography by the World of Photography Group, Saudi Arabia.

He was also awarded the Honorary PESGSPC by PASCAL English School of Greek School Photography Club for outstanding contribution in international art photography. PESGSPC also awarded him with the PESGCPC Grand Progress Award, Cyprus. Rao is currently a freelance photojournalist and has recently retired as Chief Photographer from The Hindu.

He has so far received over 2,225 awards and acceptances in his career spanning 38 years. Some of the prestigious titles include ARPS (UK), EFIAP, (France) APSS (Singapore), Hon.FICS, Hon.EFMPA (USA), Fellow of Federation of Indian Photography (FFIP) Kolkata, Fellow of India International Photographic Council (FIIPC) Delhi and Fellow of School of Fototechnik (FSoF) Delhi,



