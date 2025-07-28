Live
- K'taka BJP slams Siddarmaiah govt over shortage of fertilizers in state
- Only 3% of Hepatitis B Patients in India Know They Are Infected; Less Than 1% Receive Treatment
- Royal Stag BoomBox Originals Unveils Its Second Track ‘Sajna Mera’, with a unique collaboration of Melody and Hip Hop between Neeti Mohan, Panther and Ravator
- Retirement planning guide for young investor
- Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised
- Rajasthan: School gate collapses in Jaisalmer; 9-year-old student dies, teacher injured
- Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan: Jaipur sets record in tree plantation on Hariyali Teej
- Operation Mahadev exposes ISI backed Lashkar-e-Taiba plot behind Pahalgam massacre
- ‘Yamudu’ gears up for release with grand audio launch
- Varun Sandesh’s ‘One Way Ticket’ gets launched with pooja ceremony
Clean Burnt Kadhai Bottoms Easily with This Surprising Kitchen Hack Using Tea Leaves
Remove stubborn burnt residues from your kadhai effortlessly using leftover tea leaves—an eco-friendly, chemical-free kitchen cleaning trick that works!
Burnt kadhai bottoms are a kitchen nightmare most of us have faced—whether it’s a curry that stuck too long or an overlooked simmer. The result? A blackened, crusty mess that seems impossible to clean, no matter how much you scrub. But what if we told you there's a simple, natural hack using a common kitchen leftover that can restore your cookware to its original shine?
Forget the harsh chemical cleaners and exhausting scrubbing sessions. A humble household item—used tea leaves—can make your burnt kadhai look good as new with minimal effort.
Here’s How the Tea Leaf Cleaning Hack Works:
1. Save Those Tea Leaves
After brewing your daily chai, don’t toss the leaves. Strain them well to remove excess liquid. You’ll need about 2–3 tablespoons of these for each burnt kadhai.
2. Spread and Soak
Place the strained tea leaves on the burnt surface of the kadhai. Add just enough water to cover the base.
3. Boil It Out
Put the kadhai on the stove and bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Let it simmer for 10–15 minutes. This loosens up the burnt food layer.
4. Let It Cool Slightly
Remove the kadhai from the flame and allow it to cool until it's comfortable to handle.
5. Scrub and Shine
With a regular kitchen scrubber, gently rub the bottom. You'll notice the burnt residue coming off easily. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.
Why This Hack Really Works
Used tea leaves contain tannins, natural compounds that have mildly acidic and cleansing properties. When boiled, these tannins help break down stubborn burnt residues without harming the cookware. Plus, the gritty texture of the tea leaves offers gentle abrasion, making it easier to scrub off stains naturally.
This eco-friendly solution not only saves time and effort but also gives a second life to what would otherwise be kitchen waste.
So, the next time your kadhai takes a hit on the stove, skip the harsh scrubbing and remember this tea-powered trick!