Clean Burnt Kadhai Bottoms Easily with This Surprising Kitchen Hack Using Tea Leaves

Burnt kadhai bottoms are a kitchen nightmare most of us have faced—whether it’s a curry that stuck too long or an overlooked simmer. The result? A blackened, crusty mess that seems impossible to clean, no matter how much you scrub. But what if we told you there's a simple, natural hack using a common kitchen leftover that can restore your cookware to its original shine?

Forget the harsh chemical cleaners and exhausting scrubbing sessions. A humble household item—used tea leaves—can make your burnt kadhai look good as new with minimal effort.

Here’s How the Tea Leaf Cleaning Hack Works:

1. Save Those Tea Leaves

After brewing your daily chai, don’t toss the leaves. Strain them well to remove excess liquid. You’ll need about 2–3 tablespoons of these for each burnt kadhai.

2. Spread and Soak

Place the strained tea leaves on the burnt surface of the kadhai. Add just enough water to cover the base.

3. Boil It Out

Put the kadhai on the stove and bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Let it simmer for 10–15 minutes. This loosens up the burnt food layer.

4. Let It Cool Slightly

Remove the kadhai from the flame and allow it to cool until it's comfortable to handle.

5. Scrub and Shine

With a regular kitchen scrubber, gently rub the bottom. You'll notice the burnt residue coming off easily. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Why This Hack Really Works

Used tea leaves contain tannins, natural compounds that have mildly acidic and cleansing properties. When boiled, these tannins help break down stubborn burnt residues without harming the cookware. Plus, the gritty texture of the tea leaves offers gentle abrasion, making it easier to scrub off stains naturally.

This eco-friendly solution not only saves time and effort but also gives a second life to what would otherwise be kitchen waste.

So, the next time your kadhai takes a hit on the stove, skip the harsh scrubbing and remember this tea-powered trick!