Clean Indulgence Is the Future: How Yummy Bee Is Redefining Desserts in India

In an era where wellness meets indulgence, Yummy Bee has emerged as a trailblazer in India's dessert landscape. Founded by Sandeep Jangala, the brand is carving a niche by offering guilt-free sweet treats made with clean, transparent ingredients—no refined sugar, no gluten, and absolutely no preservatives.In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Mr Sandeep Jangala shares how a personal mission to serve food he'd proudly offer his own family turned into a thriving brand. From building a brand committed to clean indulgence to launching formats that balance scale and product integrity, he shares how Yummy Bee navigates innovation and responds to growing consumer demand for indulgences that don't compromise wellness.

Let’s start from the beginning. What inspired you to start Yummy Bee? Was there a personal turning point that led you to create guilt-free indulgences?

It started with a simple thought. We wanted to create food we’d be proud to serve our own families. I noticed a gap in the market for indulgent options made with clean, transparent ingredients. That led to the beginning of Yummy Bee. We weren’t trying to make diet food or tap into a trend. We wanted to build something lasting where the integrity of the product speaks for itself.

Yummy Bee has grown into a favourite in Hyderabad. What do you think sets your offerings apart in such a competitive F&B landscape?

We focus on being transparent and deliberate about what goes into our products. While we offer vegan options, our identity is rooted in being a guilt-free café chain. All our offerings are sugar-free, maida/gluten-free, and preservative-free. We don’t chase trends or rely on artificial ingredients to simulate taste. Instead, we take the time to create food that feels real, satisfying, and responsible. That honesty resonates with people.

Many still believe healthy desserts can’t be satisfying. What’s your counter to that, and how do your customers usually react on the first bite?

It’s a fair doubt, but the proof is always in the first bite. The most common response we get is a surprise, followed by, “Wait, how is this sugar-free?” We put a lot of work into making sure the experience, from taste to texture, doesn’t feel like a compromise. Satisfaction, for us, is a clean indulgence that doesn’t weigh you down. We see this as the true meaning of guilt-free.

Your latest launch, the Dubai Viral Mini Burgers, is already making waves. What’s the story behind that product, and how has the response been so far?

The idea came from watching food trends online; the mini burger format was everywhere, especially in Dubai. We decided to create our own version that stayed true to our clean-label values. The response has been great, especially with younger audiences looking for something fun and different without the usual heaviness. It's another example of guilt-free indulgence done right.

From cloud kitchens to retail cafes, you’ve experimented with multiple formats. What’s your strategy for scale and expansion?

We’ve always built carefully, step by step. We offer a range of formats, ranging from large-format flagship stores to cloud kitchens. Rather than focusing on opening more stores, we focus on opening stores in locations where the economics will work. A lot of work goes into expansion, starting with surveys, competitor analysis, and market potential. We also experiment with cloud kitchens to test areas where we are not 100% sure. We are also launching formats such as dessert and beverage bars inside IT parks and commercial establishments.

Talk to us about innovation, whether in ingredients, packaging, or customer experience, how does Yummy Bee stay ahead of the curve?

We pay attention to what customers want, to what’s changing in food habits, and to what makes people come back. Whether it’s cutting out refined sugar, switching to cleaner packaging, or introducing limited-time formats, we keep experimenting. If something feels off-brand or forced, we don’t pursue it. That instinct has helped us stay grounded.

Running a clean and healthy brand in India isn’t easy. What were some early hurdles you faced, and how did you overcome them?

Sourcing was a challenge; finding ingredients that were clean, consistent, and scalable took time. Another big hurdle was getting people to believe that healthy could also mean tasty. We tackled that through sampling, honest communication, and just letting the products speak for themselves. Building a guilt-free brand meant convincing people that you can indulge without regret.

Is there a particular product from your menu that you binge on? What’s your go-to Yummy Bee indulgence?

The Double Chocolate Brownies, no question. They hit the spot every time. I also reach for our almond rocks when I want something quick but still feel good about eating it.

What does the next chapter look like for Yummy Bee? Any plans for pan-India expansion or entry into international markets?

We’re taking things one step at a time. Currently, our focus is on strengthening our base through formats that offer consistency and scalability. We're presently operationalising stores in key metropolitan areas, such as Bangalore, and responding to growing international interest, particularly from the GCC market.

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs trying to build purpose-led, health-conscious brands in today’s market?

Don’t chase trends, build something you actually believe in. That belief will carry you through the hard days. Be honest with your product and let your values guide the growth. In a noisy market, authenticity and guilt-free value propositions last longer than hype.

