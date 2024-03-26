  • Menu
Coffee may help lower Parkinson’s risk

New Delhi: Love your morning dose of coffee? Well, it may help you avoid the risk of Parkinson’s disease, claims a study. The study, published online in the April issue of the journal Neurology.

The findings showed that the highest coffee consumers had 37 per cent reduced risk of getting Parkinson’s disease, compared to those who do not drink.

"This study demonstrates that the neuroprotection of coffee on Parkinson's disease is attributed to caffeine and its metabolites by detailed quantification of plasma caffeine and its metabolites years before diagnosis," said the study.

