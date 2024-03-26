Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Coffee may help lower Parkinson’s risk
Highlights
New Delhi: Love your morning dose of coffee? Well, it may help you avoid the risk of Parkinson’s disease, claims a study. The study, published online...
New Delhi: Love your morning dose of coffee? Well, it may help you avoid the risk of Parkinson’s disease, claims a study. The study, published online in the April issue of the journal Neurology.
The findings showed that the highest coffee consumers had 37 per cent reduced risk of getting Parkinson’s disease, compared to those who do not drink.
"This study demonstrates that the neuroprotection of coffee on Parkinson's disease is attributed to caffeine and its metabolites by detailed quantification of plasma caffeine and its metabolites years before diagnosis," said the study.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT