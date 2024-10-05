Confusion Over Ashtami and Navami Tithi: Key Dates and Fasting Guidelines

As the Sharadiya Navratri festival unfolds, many devotees are facing confusion regarding the Ashtami and Navami tithis this year. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these important dates and fasting rituals.

Date of Ashtami and Navami Tithi

This year, Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, followed by Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) on October 12. This proximity raises questions about the observance of Navami, particularly for devotees who traditionally fast during this period.

Significance of Udaya Tithi

According to astrological guidelines, the concept of Udaya Tithi (the tithi that is in effect at sunrise) is critical for determining the days on which fasts should be observed. Astrologer Pandit Nand Kishore Mudgal from Devghar explained that the fast of Ashtami-Navami is considered especially auspicious, and it is vital to follow the Udaya Tithi for these rituals.

Schedule for Ashtami and Navami

As per the astrologer, the Navpatrika Pravesh will occur on Saptami, which falls on Thursday, October 10. Following this:

• Ashtami Tithi will commence on October 10 at 12:30 PM and continue until 6:52 AM on October 11.

• Navami Tithi will begin right after Ashtami ends, at 6:52 AM on October 11.

Recommendations for Devotees

Pandit Mudgal advised devotees not to observe fast on October 10, as the Saptami Tithi coincides with Ashtami Tithi, rendering it inauspicious for fasting. Instead, he recommends fasting on October 11, the day of Maha Ashtami, which can be broken on October 12 during the Navami celebrations.

This year, the Ashtami Yukt Navami occurs on October 11, with Navami Tithi lasting until 6:52 AM on October 12. Devotees can observe the Ashtami fast in the morning on October 11, with the fast concluding after sunrise on Navami.

With the overlapping tithis this year, it is crucial for devotees to stay informed about the proper observance of fasting during the Sharadiya Navratri. By following these guidelines, devotees can ensure they partake in the festivities with clarity and devotion.