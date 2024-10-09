Country Club Celebrates Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2024 at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Country Club, Begumpet hosted Navaratri Utsav 2024 in association with Rel-event at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet. Part of Navratri celebration of traditional garba with lots of passion and masti, dressed in their brightest, best-looking attires, youth and women were seen having the time of their lives, swaying to the dandiya beats. followed by Live Dj and Dhol, Live music, Live Singing. these lasses were seen bonding with their friends and relatives.

Mr. Rajeev Reddy CMD country club, speaking to media said that, As the season of celebrations has begun, we are excited to bring the best of family entertainment. The ongoing Hyderabad’s biggest Navratri Utsav 2024, an 9-days open-air extravaganza to be a dazzling will feature top-tier entertainment. Sandeep Kumar Chanda M.D of Rel-event said that, from traditional Dandiya rhythms to the latest DJ mixes, this dandiya celebration, non-stop fun and dancing every single day.



Headline performances included Raja Beats from Maharashtra, one of the most renowned Garba and Dandiya bands, along with two acclaimed Gujarati singers and Hyderabad’s top 12 DJs enthralled the audience, blending traditional and modern beats to ensure non-stop dancing and fun.





