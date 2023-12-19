Decoding temptation

In the realm of relationships, the interplay of love and lust can be a complex challenge, even for the strongest emotional bonds. Dr Anagha Chatrapati, a renowned sex expert, simplifies this dynamic by stating, “Lust, when misunderstood or left unexplored, can threaten the foundation of love. But with open communication and understanding, it can actually strengthen the bond between partners, building a lasting relationship."

Indian cinema, has played an important role in shaping the way our society views these topics. The evolution of society on topics related to physical intimacy, love and lust is evident through the timeline of various movies crafted on this subject. From the more tip-toed approach taken by 80’s movies like ‘Anubhav’ and ‘Utsav’, though considered path-breaking for their times, to the stupendous success of the extremely bold, ‘Murder’ released in the 2004 shows the changing relationship dynamics. It set a new trend, one that wasn’t ignored even by Bollywood royalty like Karan Johar. In ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ (2006), Johar ventures into uncharted territory, dissecting extramarital attractions and revealing lust's potential to challenge the sanctity of marriage. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016) is another of Johar's works, delving into unrequited love and the complexities of desire, complicating deep emotional connections.

Bollywood doesn't just entertain; it serves as a mirror to society, encouraging discussions on topics often brushed under the carpet, especially those related to sexuality and relationships. Physical intimacy plays a significant role in strengthening a relationship; however, lust is looked down upon! Through storytelling, cinema forces the audience to reflect on the hypocrisies that still surround the very sensitive topic of temptation and lust

Kajol, while promoting ‘Lust Stories 2’, she mentioned that the changing narrative reflected in Indian films and web series only mirrors the evolution of love, in our society. Such bold topics that were earlier considered taboo are now looked upon with renewed sensitivity and acceptance.

The key to navigating the terrain between love and lust lies in open communication. Dr Chattrapati stresses the importance of honest conversations about desires, boundaries, and fantasies, while citing the promo for JioCinema's latest offering, the Indian edit of the globally renowned reality show –‘Temptation Island’. Sometimes addressing the biggest challenges in a relationship, such as temptation, can actually create a whole new layer to one’s relationship and open avenues that a couple never knew existed. When both partners feel heard and understood, lust can become a force that strengthens, not weakens, the fabric of love.

In the end, the dance between love and lust is delicate. Reality shows like Temptation Island, mirrors the intricate dynamics of human relationships, encouraging us to contemplate on the balance between passion and emotional intimacy, that exist in our own lives.