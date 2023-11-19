Delhi Declares 'Dry Day' For Chhath Puja, Preps In Full Swing For Grand Celebrations

The Delhi government has announced November 19 as a 'dry day' in light of Chhath Puja, a four-day festival that commenced in the city on Friday. The Excise Department's order mandates the closure of all liquor shops on Sunday, a day when devotees observe fasting and gather at the ghats to worship the Sun god.



The decision to declare November 19 a 'dry day' aligns with the demand made by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely last month. He emphasized the cultural and religious significance of the day for the Purvanchali community, primarily comprising Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand, a substantial voter base in Delhi.



Revenue Minister Atishi, while inspecting preparations at the ITO and West Vinod Nagar ghats, acknowledged the contributions of the Purvanchali community to the city's social, economic, and cultural development. She highlighted the Kejriwal government's efforts over the past eight years in organizing the Chhath Mahaparv grandly across Delhi.



To facilitate celebrations, the government has readied over 1,000 ghats across the city, allowing residents to partake in the festival without extensive travel. Atishi directed officials to expedite preparations, covering aspects such as pond construction, provision of tents and lights, cleanliness, and security. The Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will also organize cultural programs at various ghats.



Addressing allegations of corruption by the Delhi BJP, Atishi dismissed them as baseless. The BJP had claimed that Purvanchali Chhath Committees were coerced to visit AAP legislators' offices and display hoardings with their photographs to access water tankers and electricity connections. Atishi countered, stating that the BJP never organized any Chhath event in Delhi, even during its tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She emphasized the ongoing preparations for Chhath events under AAP's leadership. The BJP's challenge to the number of prepared ghats was refuted, with Atishi defending the figure of 1,000 ghats as accurate despite BJP's claims based on Revenue Department records.

