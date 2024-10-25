Dhanteras 2024: Ideal Times for Buying Gold, Property, and More

Introduction to Dhanteras 2024

Dhanteras, celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Kuber and is considered an ideal day for making significant purchases like gold, silver, property, and vehicles to bring good fortune.

Best Times for Purchasing Gold and Silver

On October 29, 2024, the most auspicious period to buy gold and silver falls between 2:20 pm and 6:57 pm. This time is believed to invite prosperity and enhance financial success, making it the perfect opportunity to purchase precious metals.

Property Purchases for Wealth Stability

For those planning to invest in land, flats, or homes, 10:15 am to 3:32 pm on Dhanteras is the recommended period for property transactions, as it is thought to ensure lasting stability and growth.

Ideal Moments for Buying Vehicles and Electronics

Shoppers interested in purchasing vehicles, electronic items, or utensils will find the time between 1:00 pm and 7:02 pm most favourable. This period is considered ideal for bringing convenience and auspicious energy into the household.

Auspicious Time for Dhanteras Worship

Besides making purchases, Dhanteras is also a significant day for worship. The best time to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari at home is from 6:20 pm to 8:02 pm, inviting blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity for the entire year.

By planning purchases and worship activities around these auspicious times, you can make the most of Dhanteras 2024, welcoming abundance and good fortune.