Diwali 2023: Celeb-approved Looks That Are Perfect Festive Picks For New Brides

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in India and is celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour. People are busy decorating their homes with flowers, diyas and lights. They cook delicious meals while guests come and exchange gifts and sweets. Traditionally, new clothes are worn on this day. If you are a newly married woman who will be celebrating her first Diwali after marriage, here are some fashion inspirations, straight from the diaries of our Bollywood celebrities.

Karisma Kapoor

If you are looking to upgrade your saree look, follow Karisma Kapoor's fashion diary. The diva wore an Indo-western saree with a palazzo cut and a red embellished bodice. She elevated her look by adding a matching red jacket, which you can ditch. She opted for ultra-glamorous makeup and red lipstick. To break up the monotony, she added a stone-encrusted choker and a statement ring.





Shobhita Dhulipala



If you have something majestic in mind, check out Shobhita Dhulipala's recent look. The actress wore a handwoven saree in a rich golden brass shade. What made the saree look ultra-sophisticated is the antique zardosi work with a touch of purple, giving it a timeless feel. She paired the look with a matching gold blouse. She kept her makeup to a minimum and let her saree take center stage.

Janhvi Kapoor

Pastels are very much a rage; be it weddings or pompous and extravagant occasions like Diwali. If you love pastels, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's recent look. She was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra handwoven saree in a pastel pink colour, which had antique golden zari work and crusted border giving it a mesmerising look. She paired it with an intricately embroidered blouse.

Alia Bhatt



If you are heavily influenced by Rani Chatterjee from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, add this look of Alia Bhatt to your favourites. The typical two-colour saree will keep you trendy and also add a vibrant vibe to the festival. Alia Bhatt chose a red and pink saree and paired it with a red sleeveless blouse. To further enhance your look, put your hair up in a bun, opt for glamorous makeup and some eye-catching rusty jhumkas to complete the look. Also, add a medium sized bindi.





Katrina Kaif



Another bright colour that will make you shine like a star, besides red, is yellow. Katrina Kaif wore a stunning yellow saree with minimalist work. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved yellow blouse. You can change it up with a contrasting colour halter neck blouse and add some gold jewellery to seal the look.



