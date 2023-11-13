Diwali 2023: Recharge Your System with These Post-Festive Detox Foods

The festive season is a time for joy, family, and feasting, but it often leaves us with the aftermath of indulgence in sweets, fried treats, and other culinary delights. To reset our bodies, detoxification becomes essential. Here are five wholesome foods to help cleanse and rejuvenate your system:



Vegetable Salad

Opt for a refreshing plate of cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, celery, broccoli, carrots, and onions salad seasoned with lime and rock salt. Packed with fiber, this salad aids bowel clearance, expelling toxins while providing essential vitamins and minerals.

Curd

Curd, fermented from milk, introduces beneficial bacteria to the gut, supporting digestion and detoxification. It's especially beneficial after consuming indulgent junk food. If you have acidity concerns, go for sweet curd.

Green Tea

Swap sugary drinks for green tea. Loaded with catechins and powerful antioxidants, green tea helps flush out toxins and improves overall well-being.

Fruits

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, high in vitamin C, act as potent detoxifying antioxidants. Include red grapes, berries, watermelon, and pomegranates in your diet for their phytochemicals, which aid the kidneys in effectively removing toxins.

Turmeric

Spice up your meals with turmeric, or savour a warm turmeric tea. Curcumin, found in turmeric, boasts anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Incorporate green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, into your meals. Packed with antioxidants and fiber, these veggies support digestion and detoxification.

Adequate Water Intake

Hydration is key to the detox process. Ensure you drink enough water to flush out toxins, support kidney function, and neutralise acidity—a common aftermath of festive indulgence. Water plays a significant role in maintaining overall health and well-being by aiding in removing accumulated waste products. Stay hydrated for a refreshed and revitalised you!