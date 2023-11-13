Live
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
- JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In
- Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy
- Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched
- 35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer
- Experience the Magic of Children's Day at Wonderla - A day filled with joy and the spirit of giving back
- Punjab sees AQI reduction of 7.6%
- Air pollution: A new cause for the rising diabetes rates in India?
- Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet
- China eye second FIFA World Cup appearance in history
Just In
Diwali 2023: Recharge Your System with These Post-Festive Detox Foods
The festive season is a time for joy, family, and feasting, but it often leaves us with the aftermath of indulgence in sweets, fried treats, and other culinary delights
The festive season is a time for joy, family, and feasting, but it often leaves us with the aftermath of indulgence in sweets, fried treats, and other culinary delights. To reset our bodies, detoxification becomes essential. Here are five wholesome foods to help cleanse and rejuvenate your system:
Vegetable Salad
Opt for a refreshing plate of cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, celery, broccoli, carrots, and onions salad seasoned with lime and rock salt. Packed with fiber, this salad aids bowel clearance, expelling toxins while providing essential vitamins and minerals.
Curd
Curd, fermented from milk, introduces beneficial bacteria to the gut, supporting digestion and detoxification. It's especially beneficial after consuming indulgent junk food. If you have acidity concerns, go for sweet curd.
Green Tea
Swap sugary drinks for green tea. Loaded with catechins and powerful antioxidants, green tea helps flush out toxins and improves overall well-being.
Fruits
Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, high in vitamin C, act as potent detoxifying antioxidants. Include red grapes, berries, watermelon, and pomegranates in your diet for their phytochemicals, which aid the kidneys in effectively removing toxins.
Turmeric
Spice up your meals with turmeric, or savour a warm turmeric tea. Curcumin, found in turmeric, boasts anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties.
Green Leafy Vegetables
Incorporate green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, into your meals. Packed with antioxidants and fiber, these veggies support digestion and detoxification.
Adequate Water Intake
Hydration is key to the detox process. Ensure you drink enough water to flush out toxins, support kidney function, and neutralise acidity—a common aftermath of festive indulgence. Water plays a significant role in maintaining overall health and well-being by aiding in removing accumulated waste products. Stay hydrated for a refreshed and revitalised you!