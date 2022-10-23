Diwali: How to be Safe & Eco sensitive

Diwali is a major Hindu festival; many tend to look forward for Diwali festivities. It is important that, one follows both safe and eco-sensitive Diwali practices and enjoy this festival of happiness.



The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education as well as Research (PGIMER) advised a few dos as well as don't; burn injuries that one might encounter during the festival season.

Don'ts

♦ Avoid wearing synthetic as well as loose clothes while lighting the Diyas, candles or crackers.

♦ Always stand at an arms distance while lighting the crackers as well as diyas.

♦ Bursting crackers cause both air as well as noise pollution

Celebrate Diwali in a manner, which does not cause inconvenience or harm to others. Preferably use only green crackers and that too within the time limits prescribed by the civic authorities.

Always you must remember to discard the crackers in a bucket of sand or water to prevent injury to the feet.

Preferably wear shoes while bursting the crackers, never pick-up firecrackers, which have failed to explode, this can cause severe hand injuries.

If you tend to have minor burns, you must pour ample amounts of water, over the burnt area, until the burning sensation completely stops. Never apply agents such as toothpaste or blue ink over the burnt area. Remove any construction material like rings or bangles immediately, as swelling sets in later making their removal very difficult.

In case, the cloths catch fire, stop, drop and roll. To elaborate, stop wherever you are without running, which can further flare up the fire. Drop or lie down wherever you are, to avoid fire extending to your face. Roll over the ground to limit the oxygen supply. In most cases, this would help control the fire. We can also use a thick rug to cut off the air, thus extinguishing the fire.

It is a good practice to keep a bucket full of water or fire extinguisher in the vicinity during the lighting the candles and bursting crackers.

In case of any eye injury, do not rub the eye, but wash the eye with clean water and consult the eye specialist.

Advance Eye center Emergency is opened 24x7 to deal Diwali related injuries.