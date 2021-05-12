Don’t let pandemic spoil your festive vibes!

Festival of optimality Eid-ul- Fitr is round the corner, and festival means to be happy inside out. Festival of fasting is making you calm, peace and happy from mind and soul and don't break with your body's happiness. To look good is also a big contributor in being a happy person. So in time of covid-19 don't resist your fashion instincts and don't let your dresses love suffer.



Before going through what to wear and not to wear this Eid just stick to these golden tips and tricks and let the magic prevails.

1. As it is pandemic time, so make it cherish and blissful at home. Un-Cupboard your dresses and turn the world round.

2. This year Eid is going to be more hot and humid to make it happening just glance through the fabric choice like lawn or cotton.

3. Accessorize your dress correctly with the help of jewellery, footwear and yes a good hairstyle.

4. Try to wear something which is not too tight and airy so that it won't hamper your comfort.

Here, I am enlisting 5 trends which makes you look graceful and astonishining!



Considering the weather, go for soft and pale colours like mellow shades of white and beige for the day events whereas bright neon colours would look fab for evening celebrations. Minimal embroideries will add glint in your attire.

Embrace the fragrance of blooming flowers



Some pattern or print of flowers will etherealise the vibes of the moment. Contrast lawn dress with exotic scarf.

Show some grace in silk tunics



Eid is one of the happening festivals in the country. So, don't be afraid of loud and bold colours. Try out your stylish scarf with embroidedkurti and bell- bottom pants.

Go capricious with chic again



Chic dresses are also in trend these days. Blow your thoughts and resonate alluring short frock with chudidaar. Pleating chic in style, short yolk frocks, medium yolk frocks and frocks with full pleats are in demand.

Neon merrymaking



Neon colours are all time favourite of denizens and generation Z. Amalgamate neon with gold printed stuff like long flared dress with peppy palazzo or trousers paired with beautiful dupatta. Don't forget wear your matching jhumkas.

Calm crop top



If you are looking for perfect blend of western and traditional this Eid then what you are waiting for just go and get ready with your gold motif crop top with sharara or skirt or with a golden printed jacket. You can opt for exotic colours and printed patterns to the alternate of gold print. So wear your favourite dangle or chandler earing and you are all set to twirl around.

So, don't let pandemic spoil your good vibes and festive rise.