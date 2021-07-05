Dress up, it's time to get back to office

While a lot of people have found a sense of ease while working from home, there's still a great percentage of people who are waiting to get back to the office as it's difficult to unplug from work while at home. The boundaries, for many, are compromised, with burnout on the rise. The thought of going back to the office causes stress and trepidation for many owing to the fear of the virus, pondering over childcare options, worrying about the time in commute, etc.

These fears and uncertainties aren't irrational nor surprising given the many unexpected changes our brains have adjusted with, in the last one and a half years. This transition to 'back-to-office' life won't be easy for most of us as the impact of the pandemic on the psyche is intense. The drive, values, goals, fears and approach have shifted immensely and the overall psychological shift demands changes at work too. The workplace will never be the same again, different, better; but not the same.

Engulfed in the fear of the next wave of the virus, with lesser restrictions, people are trying to resume normalcy. It is paramount to prepare ourselves mentally to get back to the office with passion and vigour and make it a successful transition. Here are some things to consider.

Plan and rehearse

Planning helps in disarming anxiousness. Don't just rehearse a normal work day in your head, put it on paper and then follow it. Wake up, dress up, have breakfast and plan the day as you normally would when going to the office. Understand the science of habits and operate accordingly. Give yourself the allowance to build new habits. You can visualize and write down what it is like to be at your workstation; the files needed, access card, drawer keys, lunch, etc. This will help you to prepare better and feel more in control.

Be patient with others

It's okay to need time to readjust to the work, to mingle with teams and focus on productivity. Be kind and patient when dealing with co-workers, subordinates and seniors as they may all be going through their share of anxiety. Set out your expectations clearly. Pivot, if need be, to face challenges gradually. Find your space and also hold a safe non-judgmental space for others to sound-off their concerns while dealing with the transition. A supportive, flexible environment is essential to stoke performance.

Prioritise effective communication

At office there will be changes in the way people communicate due to the safety protocols and this would mean changes at workstations, cafe areas and other rules and regulations. These should be known and communicated to all through emails, messages and calls. In practice, know that there still may be people who would like to ignore the protocol but you should lead by example. Enforce the change through practice and effective communication. Do not let the new rules impair the connection or flow at work. Offer support wherever you can and ask for help when you need it.

Attention Management

It is the ability to recognize when your attention is shifting to unproductive activities instead of planned tasks at hand. Attention management enables us to deliberately cut off from distractions and create opportunities that support our vision and goals. This can be done by being in the present moment, practicing mindfulness, finding the flow and maximizing focus on things that are essential for progress.

Be kind to yourself

Take it easy. Don't compare your coping skills with others around you. We all process things differently and it's okay to take a while to get used to the new normal. Be honest to yourself about your feelings and take inventory of things you are struggling with. Be open to giving and receiving feedback. Communicate your boundaries to others and stick to it. Focus on solutions and you are sure to come out stronger. In case of extreme anxiety, be willing to seek assistance from an expert.

Remember, our mindset controls a lot in our lives. We can't control what happens outside but we can surely control the meaning we attach to all that and how we react/respond to each of those things. Use language and thoughts that are empowering. You aren't going back to anything; you are going forward in life. Focus on the momentum and not regression. Keep your energetic and emotional state high and you will be able to adapt to the environment with ease.

(Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach and Healer, Founder and Director, Gateway of Healing)