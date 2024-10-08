Durga Puja 2024: Dates, Muhurat, History, Rituals, and Celebration Highlights

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is one of the most significant festivals, primarily celebrated by the Bengali community in states like West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, and Jharkhand. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In 2024, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 (Saptami) to October 12 (Dashami). The festivities are observed during the last few days of the nine-day Navratri celebration.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Durga Puja is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, starting from the seventh day (Saptami) and continuing until the tenth day (Dashami).

Shubh Muhurat for Durga Puja 2024

• Saptami Puja: Begins on October 9, 2024, at 12:14 PM and ends on October 10, 2024, at 12:31 PM.

• Durga Ashtami: Observed on October 11, 2024, with Ashtami Tithi starting at 12:31 PM on October 10 and ending at 12:06 PM on October 11.

• Maha Navami: Begins on October 11, 2024, at 12:06 PM and concludes at 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024.

• Durga Visarjan: Takes place on October 12, 2024, marking the end of the festival.

History and Significance of Durga Puja

The origins of Durga Puja are rooted in Hindu mythology. According to legend, the demon king Mahishasura was granted a boon by Lord Brahma, making him invincible to gods and humans. With his newfound power, Mahishasura created havoc in the heavens. To combat this, the gods—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—created Goddess Durga, bestowing her with powerful weapons. After a fierce battle lasting 10 days, Durga finally defeated Mahishasura.

Durga Puja commemorates this victory and is also celebrated as the homecoming of the goddess to her earthly abode with her children. Vijayadashami, the last day of the festival, signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Durga Puja 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

The festivities officially begin on Maha Sashthi, the sixth day of the festival, when the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled to the public. The sound of traditional drums called dhak fills the air as the festival begins in full swing.

• Maha Saptami (October 9, 2024): On this day, devotees perform the Navpatrika Puja, where a banana tree is submerged in water, symbolizing the transformation of the tree into the Kola Bou or Banana Bride.

• Maha Ashtami (October 11, 2024): This day is considered the most significant, marking Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Devotees gather to offer Anjali (prayers) and enjoy special festive dishes.

• Maha Navami (October 11, 2024): The day begins with Sandhi Puja and ends with the grand Maha Aarti, an event that attracts a large number of devotees.

• Maha Dashami (October 12, 2024): On the final day, the grand Visarjan ceremony takes place, where the idol of Durga is immersed in water, symbolizing her return to her divine abode. Married women participate in the vibrant Sindoor Khela tradition, where they smear vermilion on each other’s faces to celebrate the goddess and wish for a prosperous married life.

Rituals of Durga Puja

Throughout the festival, devotees offer bhog prasad to Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Karthik. Special pujas and rituals are performed, invoking the goddess in various forms.

On Durga Visarjan, the final day, women perform the Sindoor Khela ritual. They first offer vermilion to the goddess, and then apply it to each other, wishing for long, prosperous marriages.

Durga Puja 2024 will once again bring together communities to celebrate the victory of good over evil through rituals, prayers, and grand celebrations. The festival not only honours Goddess Durga but also reflects the rich cultural heritage of Bengal and other parts of India where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm.