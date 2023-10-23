Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know The Date, History, Muhurat Puja, Meaning, and Celebration 

The auspicious festival of Dussehra is just around the corner. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dasara or Dashain, the day marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, and Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura. It falls on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. After the nine days of Navratri, Maa Durga devotees celebrate Dussehra with much pomp on the tenth day. While the term Dussehra is more common in northern India and Karnataka, Vijayadashami is popular in West Bengal. Bengalis celebrate the festival by performing Durga Visarjan while devotees carry idols of Maa Durga to immerse them in bodies of holy water. Furthermore, the Ram Lila is performed across the country, large-scale fairs are organised, and people throng in large numbers to watch the effigies of Ravan go up in flames.

When is Dussehra 2023? Vijayadashami Puja Muhurat:



Dussehra or Vijayadashami is on October 24. The Vijaya Muhurat starts at 1:58 PM and ends at 2:43 PM, says Drik Panchang. The afternoon Puja timing is from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM. While the Dashami Tithi will begin on October 23 at 5:44 PM and will end on October 24 at 3:14 PM, Shravana Nakshatra will be on October 22 at 6:44 PM until October 23 at 5:14 PM.

Dussehra 2023: History and significance of Vijayadashami



Dussehra falls on Shukla Paksha Dashmi during the month of Ashwin per the Hindu lunar calendar and a day after Maha Navami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri. Viajayadashami marks the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama defeated the demon king of Lanka, Ravana, on this day. Another legend says that Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted nine days.

Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It falls twenty days before the festivals of light, which mark the homecoming of Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman. The festival of Vijayadashmi preaches the spirit of victory of good over evil and light over darkness. On this day, people pray for prosperity and good health. Also, worshipping the Shami tree on the day of Vijayadashami has great significance in some parts of the country as Arjun is believed to have hidden his weapons inside the Shami tree during his exile.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami Celebrations



In northern India and some other parts of the country, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, brother of the Lankan king, Kumbhkaran, and Ravana's brave warrior son, Meghnad. Ramlila, a reenactment of the story of Rama, is organised during the nine days of Navratri. It culminates with the death of Ravana on the tenth day. Dussehra also means getting rid of sins or bad qualities, as the ten heads of Ravana symbolise a bad quality.

In Bengal, devotees immerse idols of Maa Durga in bodies of water and bid farewell to her. They also wish that the Goddess come next year and watches over them as she keeps them away from all evils and miseries.

