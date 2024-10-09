Dussehra 2024: Is Vijayadashmi on October 12 or 13? Correct Date, Tithi, Muhurat, and Significance Revealed

When is Dussehra 2024?

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is a significant Hindu celebration that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. In 2024, the Dashami tithi spans two days, leading to some confusion about whether Dussehra falls on October 12 or 13. According to Drik Panchang, Vijayadashmi will be observed on Saturday, October 12.

Dashami Tithi and Shubh Muhurat for Dussehra 2024

To properly observe the festival, it is important to be mindful of the following tithis and auspicious timings:

Vijay Muhurat: 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM

Aparahna Puja Time: 1:17 PM to 3:35 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12

Dashami Tithi Ends: 9:08 AM on October 13

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 5:25 AM on October 12

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 4:27 AM on October 13

Significance of Dussehra (Vijayadashmi)

Dussehra is a celebration of victory and righteousness. It marks Lord Rama's defeat of the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival signifies the end of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, leading up to the Festival of Lights, Diwali.

In northern India, Dussehra is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath, symbolizing the end of evil. The festival is based on the legend of Lord Rama, who, with the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, fought to rescue his wife, Sita, from the clutches of Ravana. The battle culminates on Vijayadashmi, the tenth day, with Rama's victory over Ravana.

In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is celebrated with the Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance. The day also marks the immersion of Durga idols in water, symbolizing her return to her heavenly abode after defeating Mahishasura. These processions are filled with joy, music, and celebration, drawing the Navratri period to a close.