Live
- OM SYSTEM Builds on Olympus’ Heritage with Bold Outdoor Vision; Launches Two New Imaging Products in India
- Firoz Nadiadwala Accuses Netflix of Unauthorized Use of Baburao Character; Sends Legal Notice
- India’s Quickest Sale Is Here: Instamart’s Quick India Movement 2025 is Now Live with 50–90%* Off on 50,000+ Products
- Canadian govt's responsibility to address security concerns: MEA on Khalistani threat to Indian Consulates
- India examining implications of US decision to impose sanctions on Chabahar port project
- DSCI, Siemens launch OT Cyber Security Lab to strengthen India’s critical infrastructure
- Walkathon and cycle rally organised under Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan-2025
- Australia fined for slow over-rate against India in second women's ODI
- PM Modi welcomes Sikh delegation, commits to honouring sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh
- Easy Stretches to Relieve Back Pain While Working From Home
Easy Stretches to Relieve Back Pain While Working From Home
Working from home may be convenient, but it often takes a toll on your back. Hours of sitting in front of a laptop without proper posture can lead to stiffness and pain. The good news—just a few easy stretches can relieve discomfort and keep your spine healthy
Working from home has become the new normal for many of us. While it saves time and offers flexibility, it also comes with one major downside—back pain. Sitting for hours in front of a laptop, often in non-ergonomic chairs or makeshift setups, puts extra pressure on the spine. Over time, this leads to stiffness, poor posture, and even chronic back issues.
The good news? You don’t need fancy equipment or a lot of time to fight back pain. A few easy stretches can make a big difference in improving posture, reducing stiffness, and strengthening the muscles that support your back. Here are five simple stretches that you can do right at home—even in between meetings.
1. Cat-Cow Stretch
Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you lift your head and tailbone upward, arching your back. Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin toward your chest. Repeat this flow 8–10 times.
Why it works: This stretch increases spinal flexibility, improves circulation, and gently massages the back muscles. It’s perfect for countering stiffness after long hours at the desk.
2. Seated Spinal Twist
Sit tall on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place one hand on the outside of your thigh and slowly twist your torso to the side while keeping your spine long. Hold for 15–20 seconds and repeat on the other side.
Why it works: This twist helps release tension in the lower back, stretches the oblique muscles, and improves posture by decompressing the spine.
3. Standing Forward Bend
Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, hinge at your hips and fold forward. Let your arms dangle naturally. If your hamstrings feel tight, slightly bend your knees. Hold the pose for 20–30 seconds.
Why it works: This forward fold stretches the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings. It relieves built-up tension and also boosts blood flow to the brain, leaving you refreshed.
4. Child’s Pose
Kneel on the floor, touch your big toes together, and sit back on your heels. Extend your arms forward and lower your forehead to the ground. Hold for 30–60 seconds, breathing deeply.
Why it works: Known for its calming effect, child’s pose gently elongates the spine, relaxes the hips, and eases lower back stress—great for when you feel hunched or tired.
5. Bridge Pose
Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Place your arms beside you, press your feet firmly into the ground, and lift your hips upward. Hold for 15–20 seconds, then release slowly.
Why it works: This stretch strengthens the back, glutes, and hamstrings while opening up the chest. It builds core stability and helps prevent future posture problems.
Back pain doesn’t have to be part of your work-from-home routine. By taking just a few minutes each day to practice these simple stretches, you can improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and protect your spine in the long run. Best of all, these exercises require no special equipment and can easily fit into your schedule—making them a practical solution for healthier remote working.