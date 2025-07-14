Live
- Kesoram Industries’ Q1 loss widens to Rs 99.3 crore, revenue drops 9.3 pc YoY
- PM Netanyahu slams Attorney General for charging top aide
- Aid provided to displaced family of Srisailam project
- India clocks surge in exports of hi-tech goods, digital services despite global volatility
- Assam: Critically endangered among 43 grassland bird species spotted in Kaziranga
- CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Ashok Gajapathi Raju on appointment as Goa Governor
- Ahmedabad: crackdown on Rs 100 crore Waqf land scam linked to Salim Jumma Khan
- Nagaland University Dean booked by CBI for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from supplier
- South Korea: Unification minister nominee says North Korea is 'threat'
- Indian stock market falls amid fresh US tariff threats, selling in IT stock
Easy Yoga Poses to Build Core Strength at Home
Strengthen your core, improve posture, and boost balance with these beginner-friendly yoga poses—no equipment needed, just your breath.
A strong core is essential not just for fitness, but for better posture, balance, and daily stability. Yoga offers a gentle yet effective way to develop these muscles without any fancy equipment. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, these seven simple asanas can be done at home and tailored to your comfort level. Practice them 3–4 times a week to notice lasting benefits in strength and focus.
1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)
A foundational core strengthener, the Plank works your entire abdominal region, including obliques and lower back.
How to do it: Start in a push-up position, hands under shoulders, body in one straight line. Engage your core and hold for 30–60 seconds.
Reps: 2–3 rounds with deep, steady breaths.
2. Boat Pose (Navasana)
Boost balance and activate deep abdominal muscles with this challenging hold.
How to do it: Sit on the floor, lift your legs to a 45-degree angle, and extend your arms forward. Keep your spine straight.
Hold: 20–30 seconds, for 3 sets. Increase time as your strength builds.
3. Side Plank (Vasisthasana)
This variation of the plank targets your side core muscles, or obliques.
How to do it: From Plank, shift weight to one hand, stack your feet, and lift hips. Raise your top arm to the sky.
Hold: 20–30 seconds per side. Repeat twice each side.
4. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
A gentle way to warm up the spine and wake up your core muscles.
How to do it: On all fours, inhale to arch your back (Cow), exhale to round it (Cat), activating your abs throughout.
Reps: 8–10 rounds, breathing deeply with each movement.
5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Strengthens the lower back, glutes, and core while opening the chest and hips.
How to do it: Lie on your back, bend knees with feet hip-width apart. Lift hips while engaging the core.
Hold: 20–30 seconds. Lower slowly. Repeat 3 times.
6. Forearm Plank (Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana)
An advanced variation that deepens core engagement while protecting wrists.
How to do it: Lower onto your forearms and toes, keeping your body aligned from head to heels.
Hold: 30–60 seconds. Do 2–3 sets with mindful breathing.
7. Seated Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)
This seated pose works your obliques and enhances core flexibility.
How to do it: Sit with legs extended, cross one leg over the other, and twist your torso toward the bent knee.
Hold: 20–30 seconds per side. Repeat twice on each side.
Tips for a Safer Practice
• Practice on a yoga mat for comfort and grip.
• Never push into pain—listen to your body’s limits.
• Breathe deeply to enhance muscle activation and mental focus.
• Consistency is key: 3–4 sessions a week deliver the best results over time.
With mindful movement and regular practice, these yoga poses can transform your core strength—and your daily life—from the inside out.