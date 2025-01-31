Ed Sheeran kicks off his India tour with exciting performance in Pune

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran is back in India for his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour, and fans are in for a treat. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is set to perform in six cities across the country, with his first concert kicking off today, January 30, at Yash Lawns in Pune. Joining Ed Sheeran on stage is the talented musician and actor Dot., who will be opening for the global star.

Dot., who recently made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shared her excitement for the concert on Instagram, writing, "Tonight’s going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune!" Dot. has already made a mark in the music scene with her recent performance at Bandland 2024, where she earned applause from the audience.

The tour will take Ed Sheeran across India, with stops in Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Grounds, and Bengaluru on February 8 at the NICE Grounds. He will then head to Shillong’s JN Stadium on February 12 before wrapping up the tour in Gurugram on February 15 at Leisure Valley Grounds.

Ticket prices range from`3,000 to`28,000, depending on the seating category and venue, and are available for purchase on BookMyShow.

Fans can expect Ed Sheeran to perform his iconic tracks such as "Shape of You," "Photograph," "Thinking Out Loud," "Castle on the Hill," and "Perfect Symphony" as part of his exciting live set.This marks Sheeran’s second visit to India, following his previous sold-out concert in Mumbai.