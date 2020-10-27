Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak 2020: Wishes, Messages, SMS and WhatsApp Status

Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak 2020: The main aim of the celebration is to propagate Prophet Mohammad S.A. teachings and values to the new generation. Prophet teaches equality, empathy, and love for each other. People go to the masjid and offer special namaz, the principles and way of life are honoured amid the celebration of the Prophet's birth anniversary. Processions and feasts then follow the sermon (bayan). Naat and hymns are also recited in appreciation of the Prophet as part of the festivities.

On this auspicious day, the preaching of Prophet Muhammad and his life are discussed. The day is dedicated to the Prophet and his preaching's.

Here are some of the Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi wishes, messages, SMS and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones:

 May Almighty bless you and your family with health and prosperity! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

 May Allah's blessings never stop shining upon you and your family! Wish you all a very Happy Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi 2020!

