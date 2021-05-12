Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date, History, Significance and Facts of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Date in India

This religious festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide celebrate this day on the first day of Shawwal month. This year, Insha Allah it may begin on the evening of May 13 and end on the evening of May 14.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: History

Prophet Muhammad first celebrated Eid ul Fitr. As per Islam, Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in the holy month of Ramadan. Eid ul Fitr also marks the end of fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. By celebrating Eid ul Fitr, Muslims pay respect to Allah for giving them strength and endurance during the month-long fasting.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Significance

As per Islam, Muslims should observe Roza for the whole month of Ramadan while following all the rules as Roza is among the five pillars of Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims pray to Allah and read the holy book, the Quran. This year Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated most probably on 14th May, as the sacred crescent was not sighted today in Saudi Arabia. Eid ul Fitr is how Muslims commemorate the first day of the month of Shawwal.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

1. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of 30 days of fasting, and Eid is a three-day celebration.

2. In the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk in honour of Ramadan month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

3. Eid-ul-Fitr literal meaning: Eid means Festival, and Fitr means breaking fast. Eid-ul-Fitr means 'Festival of the Breaking of the Fast' or 'the Feast of Fast-Breaking'.

4. Eid-ul-Fitr starts at different times across the globe – not only time but on other days – celebration doesn't begin until the crescent is sighted in the sky.

5. The Festival isn't only about having a feast of delicacies but also giving gifts, especially to children. These gifts are in the form of money, books, accessories, and toys are called called 'Eidi.'

6. Across the globe, Eid-ul-Fitr is known in different. In Southeast Asia, Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Hari Raya Puasa is also known as 'celebration day'. Turkish people call it 'Seker Bayrami'.

7. 'Eid Mubarak' is the most common greeting on this occasion, which means 'Have a blessed Eid!'

8. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal month. Muslim also fast for the early six days in the month of Shawwal except for the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.