Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024 prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Allahabad, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country

Eid-Ul-Fitr, a significant festival in the Muslim community, marks the culmination of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting. This annual celebration is observed worldwide with great enthusiasm and communal spirit.

Ramadan Observance and Significance

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims globally through a month-long fast. During this period, individuals refrain from consuming food and water from dawn until sunset. The day's fast is typically broken with dates and water, followed by festive iftar meals shared with family and friends.

This year, Ramadan commenced on March 11. The conclusion of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-Ul-Fitr are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10. Otherwise, the festival will be observed on April 11.

Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrations

Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities commence with a special prayer called namaz offered to Allah in mosques. This is followed by gatherings with loved ones, where special Eid dishes like Biryani, Kebabs, and seviyan are prepared and savoured.

Prayer Timings Across Indian Cities

For the year 2024, here are the prayer timings for Eid-Ul-Fitr in various cities across India:

1. Delhi: Eid prayer will be held at 6:21 AM on April 10.

2. Kolkata: Eid prayer will be held at 5:41 AM on April 10.

3. Allahabad: Eid prayer will be held at 6:05 AM on April 10.

4. Lucknow: Eid prayer will be held at 6:07 AM on April 10.

5. Patna: Eid prayer will be held at 5:51 AM on April 10.

6. Bengaluru: Eid prayer will be held at 6:30 AM on April 10.

7. Chandigarh: Eid prayer will be held at 6:21 AM on April 10.

8. Kochi: Eid prayer will be held at 6:37 AM on April 10.

9. Mumbai: Eid prayer will be held at 6:45 AM on April 10.

10. Hyderabad: Eid prayer will be held at 6:24 AM on April 10.

As families and communities prepare for Eid-Ul-Fitr, the joyous atmosphere is enhanced by the exchange of Eidi (gifts) among children. Let us embrace this occasion with warmth and unity, celebrating the end of Ramadan and the blessings of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

