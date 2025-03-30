Live
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: City-Wise Eid Namaz Timings in India and Saudi Arabia
Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, feasts, and charity. The festival’s date is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.
Eid-ul-Fitr, Namaz Timings, India, Saudi Arabia, Islamic Prayer, Zakat al-FitrEid-ul-Fitr, commonly referred to as Meethi Eid, is a significant Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan. Observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, its date depends on the sighting of the new moon. This joyous occasion is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.
Eid Namaz Timings for Major Indian Cities
The Eid prayer is conducted early in the morning, following the Fajr prayer. Timings vary by location, typically occurring shortly after sunrise. Below are the expected Eid prayer timings for various cities in India:
|
City
|
Expected Eid Prayer Timings
|
Delhi
|
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Mumbai
|
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Jaipur
|
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Lucknow
|
6:07 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
6:30 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Agra
|
6:18 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
6:24 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Kolkata
|
5:41 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Kanpur
|
6:09 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Allahabad
|
6:05 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Patna
|
5:51 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
6:43 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Chandigarh
|
6:21 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Kochi
|
6:37 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Noida
|
6:19 AM – 12:00 PM
Eid Prayer Timings for Major Cities in Saudi Arabia
For those celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, estimated sunrise times can help determine prayer schedules:
|
City
|
Expected Sunrise Time
|
Riyadh
|
5:46 AM
|
Jeddah
|
6:17 AM
|
Makkah
|
6:15 AM
|
Madina
|
6:15 AM
|
Khamis Mushait
|
6:04 AM
|
Dammam
|
5:34 AM
|
Abha
|
6:06 AM
|
Ha’il
|
6:05 AM
|
Hofuf
|
5:36 AM
Guidelines for Performing Eid Prayer
The Eid prayer (Salat al-Eid) is an essential part of the celebrations, bringing the Muslim community together in gratitude and unity. It consists of two rakats (units of prayer) followed by a sermon (khutbah). Unlike regular prayers, Eid Namaz is exclusively performed in the morning and is best observed in large congregations at mosques or open Eidgah grounds.
Additionally, before offering the Eid prayer, it is recommended to give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation ensuring that those in need can also partake in the festivities. The prayer should be completed before noon to fulfill religious obligations.