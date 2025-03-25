Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon Sighting and Celebration Dates Across the World

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the next lunar month. Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the exact date of Eid varies each year. The moon sighting on the 29th day of Ramadan plays a crucial role in confirming the start of Shawwal.

When Will Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Be Celebrated?

The crescent moon will be observed on the night of March 29, 2025. If it is visible, Eid will be celebrated on March 30. However, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will be on March 31. This applies to countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, the USA, the UK, France, and Germany.

Moon Sighting Events in Various Regions

Authorities such as the Saudi Supreme Court and moon sighting committees across the Middle East and Western nations will confirm Eid’s date after Maghrib (sunset) prayers on March 29.

Eid-ul-Fitr Public Holidays Around the World

Governments worldwide have announced public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, allowing families to celebrate together:

Saudi Arabia : A four-day break from March 30 to April 2, resuming work on April 3. Private sector employees could enjoy a six-day holiday if combined with the weekend.

: A four-day break from March 30 to April 2, resuming work on April 3. Private sector employees could enjoy a six-day holiday if combined with the weekend. UAE : A three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3, with an additional day off if Ramadan extends to 30 days.

: A three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3, with an additional day off if Ramadan extends to 30 days. Kuwait : Three days off if Eid falls on March 30; an extended nine-day break if observed on March 31.

: Three days off if Eid falls on March 30; an extended nine-day break if observed on March 31. Qatar and Bahrain: Announced holidays ranging from three to six days.

Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities and Traditions

Eid is a time of immense joy, gratitude, and generosity. It begins with a special Eid prayer at mosques, followed by grand feasts, family gatherings, and gift exchanges. A vital tradition is Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation ensuring that the less fortunate can also partake in the celebrations.

Cultural Delights of Eid

Eid is synonymous with delicious festive foods, varying by region:

South Asia : Sheer khurma, a sweet vermicelli dish, is widely enjoyed.

: Sheer khurma, a sweet vermicelli dish, is widely enjoyed. Middle East : Maamoul, a date-filled pastry, is a traditional delicacy.

: Maamoul, a date-filled pastry, is a traditional delicacy. Turkey and North Africa: Special baklava and couscous dishes enhance the celebrations.

Embracing the Spirit of Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr is more than just a festival—it is a time to reflect on the values of Ramadan, cherish loved ones, and spread kindness. As the new moon ushers in the celebrations, let us welcome Eid with open hearts and share its joy with everyone. Eid Mubarak!