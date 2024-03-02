Live
- Not against minorities, Cong govt adopting delay tactics: K'taka BJP
- Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar was furious with Shreyas Iyer for being at KKR Academy, claims report
- LS polls: Assam govt requests EC to schedule voting before Bihu
- Elevate your style with Tiger Shroff's wardrobe essentials
- Almonds proven to reduce muscle soreness and improve performance: Study
- Why Janhvi Kapoor is the Breakout Star You Need to Watch in 2024
- A global music odyssey for Indian travelers
- After Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha announced not to contest the elections
- Veterinary student's death: Kerala Guv suspends V-C for dereliction of duty
- Have called Google for meeting next week: IT Minister on Play Store row
Just In
Elevate your style with Tiger Shroff's wardrobe essentials
Tiger Shroff, the Bollywood heartthrob renowned for his fitness prowess and distinctive style, serves as an icon for fashion enthusiasts.
Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, the Bollywood heartthrob renowned for his fitness prowess and distinctive style, serves as an icon for fashion enthusiasts. Delving into his wardrobe, here are five essential pieces that can elevate your style game, inspired by the charismatic actor.
Denim Jacket: A denim jacket stands as a versatile wardrobe essential, seamlessly transitioning between casual and stylish. Embrace Tiger's style with the Lee Cooper denim collection. Combine it with a plain white T-shirt and chunky denim jeans for a casual yet attention-grabbing ensemble.
Classy Sunglasses: Tiger Shroff's accessory game is on point, and sunglasses are a key component. Opt for a pair of classy sunglasses not only for eye protection but also to infuse sophistication into your overall look.
Comfy Formal Trousers: Tiger effortlessly marries comfort with style, evident in his choice of comfortable formal trousers. Invest in well-tailored formal trousers that offer freedom of movement while exuding a polished and sharp appearance.
Sportswear: Reflecting Tiger's passion for fitness, stylish sportswear becomes a wardrobe necessity. Acquire workout attire that ensures comfort during exercises while making a fashion statement at the gym.
Chunky Denim Jeans: Tiger Shroff's affinity for chunky denim jeans complements his muscular physique. Secure a pair of well-fitted denim jeans that accentuate your curves for a look that seamlessly blends comfort with style.
Incorporating these wardrobe essentials inspired by Tiger Shroff can inject a dash of his charismatic style into your everyday fashion choices. Whether it's the casual appeal of a denim jacket or the refined look of formal trousers, embrace Tiger's fashion flair to make a lasting impression.